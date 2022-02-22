Cork GAA: Skibb versus Ilen Rovers derby a key game in SAFC opening round

O’Donovan Rossa’s local derby with Ilen Rovers is the pick of the 2022 Cork GAA senior A football championship opening phase matchups.

The draw for this year’s Cork SAFC contains plenty of intriguing storylines, not least a repeat Group B showdown involving Ballingeary, Bandon and Dohenys.

Add in perennial runners-up St. Michael’s taking on Knocknagree, Bishopstown and Fermoy in a tough-looking Group C and you’d be forgiven for overlooking a third group that contains two west Cork rivals.

Ilen Rovers and O’Donovan Rossa are close neighbours with the latter covering the Skibbereen townland area and Ilen located further west, covering Baltimore and Rath. Rovers and Rossa will face one another in Group A, a section that also includes Clyda Rovers and Newmarket.

Both clubs are under new management heading into this year’s championship. Former Cork senior Diarmuid Duggan and last year’s manager Jason Whooley have taken over Ilen as joint-managers. Flor O’Driscoll and Timmy McCarthy complete Rovers’ backroom team. As for O’Donovan Rossa, Gene O’Donovan will be the Skibb side’s new manager alongside Daniel Cronin, Aidan Hayes, Eoin Hodnett and Michael O’Donovan in 2022.

“Whatever about drawing Ilen Rovers, it wouldn’t have been easy to get out of any of the groups, so strong is the senior A football grade, to be honest with you,” O’Donovan Rossa manager Gene O’Donovan said.

“Avoiding all three clubs we faced in last year’s championship was important. We found it difficult against them so not having to face the same three teams again is a good thing, in my view, as the (Skibbereen) players will have fresh, new, opponents to prepare for.” A 1-13 to 2-10 draw with Bandon represented Rossa’s only point in last year’s SAFC. Subsequent losses to Dohenys and Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh saw the Skibbereen club finish bottom of their group. This time around, Clyda Rovers, 2021 Premier Intermediate county champions Newmarket and Ilen Rovers will test Gene O’Donovan’s side’s credentials to the full.

Donal Óg Hodnett avoiding the challenge of Bandon's Brian Crowley. Picture: Denis Boyle

“The truth is that we won’t know how we will fare against any of the other three teams (in Group A) until the time comes,” Gene O’Donovan added.

“Newmarket are up senior now having won the Premier Intermediate championship last year and will still be a on a high after that. Clyda are always a tough nut to crack and are experienced at this level. And then of course, ‘the neighbours’ are the other team we’ll have to face.”

Irrespective of when or where it is played, the Ilen Rovers and O’Donovan Rossa local derby is certain to attract a huge attendance. Both clubs will be desperate to turn their fortunes around following disappointing 2021 campaigns.

Down from Premier Senior following a last-gasp relegation play-off loss to Carrigaline, Ilen will be eager to make their mark at senior A level. What better way to achieve that goal than by defeating one of your closest rivals?

“We have played some real humdingers against Ilen Rovers at underage level in recent years and that’s why I expect that there will be nothing in it when we now meet at senior,” the O’Donovan Rossa manager commented.

Ilen are rebuilding like ourselves.

"Both clubs have been bringing through some really good young players. I knew Diarmuid (Duggan) fairly well and would have seen a lot of the young fellas coming through their system. O’Donovan Rossa is a lot like Ilen Rovers in that we have to bring the youth in as well.

Ballincollig's JP Murphy tackling Ilen Rovers' Stephen Leonard. Picture: Denis Boyle

“It will be some occasion wherever the game is played. I would imagine it would be in Castlehaven but you don’t know. This is as close to a local derby as either club was going to get this year. That’s the way the draw has worked out now.

“We have to start preparing for what’s going to be a very big match but look, Clyda and Newmarket are there as well. You can’t take your eye off of them either just because there is a west Cork derby involved. We have three games to prepare for and it will be a case of one game at a time.

“There is a very good relationship between Ilen Rovers and O’Donovan Rossa and has been for many years. A lot of the Ilen and Skibb lads would have gone to school together and probably socialise together at the weekends too. That will have to be temporarily forgotten out on the football pitch but, still, everyone is looking forward to what’s going to be a big occasion for both clubs.”