Christy O'Connor column: Green proposal looks like Gaelic football's fairest option

AT the recent Cork County Board meeting, secretary Kevin O’Donovan outlined his views on the football proposal which has made it onto the Clár ahead of Saturday’s annual Congress.

O’Donovan said that while the green proposal, which looks to introduce a round-robin after the provincial championships have been completed, was a big improvement on the status quo, the secretary said he did not agree with the fundamental principle of three counties emerging from each four-team group.

However, O’Donovan told the meeting that if the motion is passed, the soundings coming from Croke Park is that the number of teams emerging from each group may reduce from three to two because of scheduling confines.

The teething problems will be addressed in time but at least the players should get the kind of championship format they wanted. The only drawback is that they’ll have to wait until 2023 for it to be implemented.

The basis of the green proposal is that the league will be played in the spring, with the provincial championships to follow in early summer, as is the current format. However, provincial winners and finalists will be seeded into four groups with the eight remaining places allocated to the highest-ranked counties in the league not already qualified.

The winners will go straight to quarter-finals with the second and third-placed teams to contest the remaining four places. Based on league rankings, then the next 16 counties will go into four groups for the Tailteann Cup.

The genesis of that proposal is last October’s special congress at which Option B, a league-based championship, fell short of the required 60 percent. Yet it still gained enough support (51%) for the GAA hierarchy to realise that some form of change had to be brought about.

OPTIONS

A task force was set up in December and delivered two proposals within weeks. The red proposal was essentially a tweaked version of Option B, but the green proposal was approved for submission to congress at a virtual Central Council meeting in January.

The green proposal had found favour with most parties, including the provincial councils and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA). As well as preserving the provincial championships, the proposal is even more attractive to the councils because it makes their finals the basis of a round-robin All-Ireland structure of four groups.

The Cork players footballers huddle together at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

It also guards against the fears of moving the league to the summer and integrating it with the championship, which the provincial councils were never going to accept, and which doomed the Option B proposal last October. Providing a league pathway to the All-Ireland series should also help redress the imbalance that has defined the provincial championships for too long now.

The task force may have only put this proposal together since December, but the notion of the green option has been alive for almost a decade.

In August 2012, former GAA President Seán Kelly was the first to paint a concrete vision of that plan in a column in the Irish Examiner. Kelly’s core theme was a 16-team split after the provincial championship, with placings in the Sam Maguire for eight provincial finalists.

One of the biggest differences between what Kelly envisioned at that time, and implementing such a plan now, is the vast comparative differences in scheduling. In a more condensed split season, the green proposal will very much have a ‘blitz’ theme.

For a start, there will be 99 championship games, 29 in the provinces and 35 each in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup. That’s a massive increase from the 60 prior to 2018 and the 68 between 2018 and 2019 when the ‘Super 8s’ were added to the competition.

The provincial championships will be further squeezed into a five-week blitz between the league and the new look Sam Maguire/Tailteann Cup competition. That will mean a heavily condensed schedule from the start of the league to the conclusion of the championship, especially for the teams which reach the All-Ireland finals.

Yet players want more games at an appropriate level for all teams, and especially developing counties. One of the biggest and most routine hindrances for mid-tier counties trying to make up those sizeable gaps to the elite is the annual discrepancies in preparatory time.

A county that exited the championship in June would lose an additional three months – two in the latter years – of collective training and hardened championship game-time compared to the top teams. No matter how much pre-season training those teams did at the outset of the following year, they were always playing catch up.

Of course, teams will always exit the championship earlier than others, but the green proposal is a more fairly loaded system and is sure to secure the backing of Congress on Saturday.

If it’s accepted for a three-year trial, any creases that emerge during that period can be addressed on the hoof, as they were during the trial period of the Super 8s in 2018 and 2019.

That process will even start long before the anticipated new championship format kicks off in 2023. It’s difficult to see three teams being allowed to emerge from one group, which would mean only four counties out of 16 would be eliminated at the end of the round-robin phase.

That’s even harder to imagine happening within the split-season model, but the basis for a new and more stabilising championship should at least be in place by Saturday afternoon. And the i’s and t’s can be dotted and crossed afterwards.