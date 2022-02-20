Competitor airlifted to hospital after incident on Killarney Forest Rally

The Killarney Forest Rally, the opening round of the Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally Championship was halted this afternoon following an accident on the fourth of its scheduled six stages.

The event was based in Castleisland and the accident occurred after two o’clock when a competing car went off the forest road at Mount Eagle, to the east of the village of Cordal.

A member of the competing crew was attended to by medical personnel at the scene and was taken by ambulance to a location from where he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

A statement issued by the organisers, the Killarney and District Motor Club at 5.10pm this evening said: “During the running of the Killarney & District Motor Club event today in the Cordal/Castleisland area, a rally accident occurred.

"In order to deal with the incident in an efficient manner, the decision was taken to halt the event.”