Big win for UCC Demons over UL Sporting Limerick another step on the way to the title

UCC Demons 106

UL Sporting Eagles 72

ANOTHER huge step for UCC Demons in their bid to win the Southern conference in the Men’s Division One National League as they easily accounted for UL Sporting Eagles at the Parochial Hall on Sunday afternoon.

This was the second win for Demons over their Limerick opponents in the space of 48 hours and coach Danny O’Mahony was pleased with his sides performance.

O’Mahony said: “In a lot of our games this season we have playing really well for ten minutes just okay for another 10 and sloppy for the remaining 20 but we have played so well when we are top of our game that we got the required results.

“In our two games against UL I think we have put in two good 40 minute shifts and hopefully we can finish the season on a high with three games left in the conference.”

Both teams made basic passing shooting and passing options in the opening exchanges but Demons Tala Fam got them up and running in the second minute.

It was certainly an open game up to the fifth minute but Demons mainly through the scoring of Toby Christensen that saw them lead 12-10 in the sixth minute.

The home team struggled a little in defence and the game was still in the melting pot in the closing minute at the end of the quarter with Demons commanding a 22-19 lead.

Tobias Christensen lines up a free throw for UCC Demons against Limerick Sports Eagles at The Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher.

On the restart both teams continue to make basic errors but it was evident the Eagles were hurt from the point drubbing they got from Demons in their previous clash.

To be fair if they Eagles hadn’t turn the ball over so much in the opening 14 minutes they could have been ahead in this game.

Gradually Demons got to grips with their Limerick opponents and with Kyle Hosford showing his class they surged into a 14 point lead midway through the quarter 35-21 before the Eagles coach called a time out.

Christensen had amassed a 19 point tally with four minutes remaining as the Eagles intensity dropped.

Technical fouls dominated the remainder of the quarter as discipline was lost a little on both sides but Demons looked to have the advantage at the break when commanding a 20 point lead.

The stats of the first half must have made X-rated reading from both sides as the game was being played at a ferocious pace without many players actually using common sense in their shooting and passing options.

On the restart Tala Fam began with a slick three pointer and when Mathew McCarthy nailed a similar basket it gave Demons a 29 point lead.

The game became scrappier but Demons continued to take everything the shannonsiders threw at them.

The Eagles star American Manny Paton was fouled out with three minutes remaining in the quarter as the game petered out as a contest.

In fairness Demons coach Danny O’Mahony used various rotations with Kyle Hosford not playing for the entire second half.

Eagles continued to battle but Demons were still in pole position entering the last quarter when they held a 80-51 lead.

Stevan Manojlovic in action for UCC Demons against Limerick Sports Eagles at The Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher.

It was a scrimmage coming down the stretch as Demons had put this game to bed in the first half much to the disappointment of the UL Eagles coach Matt Hall.

Hall said: “ No excuses as Demons were better and they are definitely the best side we have played this season.” A minutes silence was observed before the game in memory of Charlotte Murphy mother of club stalwart Sean and grandmother of UCC Demons captain Ryan.

Top Scorers for UCC Demons: T Christensen 32, T Fam 27, S Manogivic 10.

Limerick Sporting Eagles: D Ajuka 18, N Ivokic 15, M Payton 14.

UCC Demons: S Manovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, D Lehane, T Thiam Fam, K Hosford, M McCarthy, C Looney, C Ryan, K Moynihan, T Christensen.

UL Eagles: D Aljuka, M Payton, S Cantillon, J Obinka, J Coyne, N Ikovic, C Woods, R Barry, V Dosco, S King, A Parker, R Creagan, J McAuliffe, O Josephs, S King, D O’Shea, E Cregan.

Referees: M Landos (Dublin), L Aherne (Limerick).