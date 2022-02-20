Talking points from Cork's heavy league loss to Dublin

1. Kick-outs

Dublin, in particular, have figured out how to put Cork under pressure from their own kick-outs. Over the last few seasons, it has been one of the areas where they have put Cork under ferocious pressure and that continued on Saturday night.

It is far too simple to blame goalkeeper Martina O'Brien for this. As a collective Cork need to work on this area to counteract what Dublin and other sides are now doing. They push right up and it must have been very frustrating at times for O'Brien.

Manager Shane Ronayne said afterward that Cork had a kick-out strategy and didn't implement it; it's obvious he knows that work needs to be done here. Dublin put Cork under a lot of pressure here over the 60 minutes and at one point gave away a free, which was scored, for taking too long to take the kick-out.

It probably has been an area where Cork have needed to look at for some time as it was the same in their two league meetings with the Dubs last season.

Ronayne will be well aware of this and have no doubt will come up with a strategy long before the championship starts.

2. Relegation

When it comes to the league the word relegation is not one associated with Cork for some time, in fact, it has been the opposite.

They lost the final last year and won it in 2019 (no league final was played in 2020 due to pandemic) and were also in contention for honours in 2018.

Before that, they had won five in a row but now find themselves having to beat Waterford to avoid being in a relegation battle.

3. Young players

On the positive side for Cork has been the performances of some of the younger players n the two games to date.

Rachel Leahy, just out of minor grade, has impressed as have others like Laura O'Mahony, Dara Kinry, and Abbie O'Mahony. Others too, like Katie Quirke, have been in good form. It will take a bit of time but they are all going to have bright futures in the Rebel red.