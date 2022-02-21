Joey Carbery is feeling good about his new status with Munster and Ireland

“The talent there is really good. They all have different attributes, but I think to have the competition in the spot obviously makes me want to get better and forces me to get better, because those guys are there and they are playing incredibly well. So, I think as a whole it makes everyone better in that scenario.”
“The main thing I do is chat to friends and family and I try and bounce a few things off of them. It helps me to open my mind a bit more.“ When asked whether he had ever doubted himself during these times he reflected: “A few times, but being able to use the coping mechanisms and the support networks that I have got, and the tackle your feelings campaign, it encouraged that hugely, to have people around you and the right support systems, I think that helped me to get through those tough days and keep me focussed in what I was trying to do.“