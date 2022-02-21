Farewell Na Piarsaigh stalwart Val Cooke, who loved the GAA and music

AFTER a long struggle, one of the great hearts lies still at last.

There comes a time when you urge those you love to go. They have had more than enough, and you wish them a final peace in some quieter pasture — hard-earned and richly deserved.

So it must have been in recent weeks to those closest to Na Piarsaigh stalwart Val Cooke that at long last he found his peace.

Although you have prepared yourself for the inevitable and know full well it is coming, there is still a fierce painful shock at the finality of the end.

Val Cooke, who passed at the age of 65, was born in Farranferris, and during his colourful life he packed 10 lifetimes into one.

Eldest son of Johnny and Madge, five other siblings followed with Roy, Geraldine, Martina, Kieran, and the late Tony.

There is little doubt Val had a deep love of his roots as he always mentioned that Na Piarsaigh, Farranree, and Cork were the three key elements of his life.

Val never reached the heights of the many Na Piarsaigh greats on the field, but his commitment off it was unrivalled. After playing up to senior football, his love for the club never diminished.

Married to Claire, they were blessed with two children, Sean and Eoghan, and he was always a generous father to his family.

After serving his time as a fitter-welder, his experience saw him work on sites like Marina Point before finishing his career at Crown Cork before its closure.

PASSION

Singing was a true love for Val — he was the frontman for Finnegan’s Wake, who wowed packed attendances at De Lacy House and many other venues around the country. In 1998 Val recorded a superb CD, Boss Murphy, that had some wonderful and notable Cork songs.

Joe Higgins, Midleton, and Val Cooke, Farranree, at the Oliver Plunkett Bar. Picture: David Keane.

It would be fair to say that Val was a people person, and was known in every town in Ireland and beyond as he travelled to Brazil on numerous occasions to sing on St Patrick’s Day.

The good times were sadly halted on September 1, 2019, when Val had a stroke. Brother Roy reflected on that period.

“Val was laid up for about six months, but he had a second stroke in hospital and we thought he wouldn’t recover.

“Little did we know that he had the heart of a lion and after going to St Finbarr’s to rehabilitate and his desire to come home was always his goal.”

To get the house suitable for Val, thousands of euros had to be raised for the renovations, something his sister Martina will never forget.

“Many thanks to his friend Joe Higgins who organised the job and without naming people who contributed and worked in the house, it goes without saying we will forever be grateful for your generosity,” said Martina. “Every tradesman worked free gratis and the job was completed in six weeks that allowed Val to have his wish of going home.”

Val Cooke, Fairhill, and James Whelan, Douglas. Picture: Darragh Kane.

The next chapter of Val’s health battle came in February 2021 when he was diagnosed with cancer, and in March he was admitted to Marymount Hospice.

Once again Val wanted to go home, and for 14 weeks Roy, Martina, and her son Cian cared for him but in the end, they could do no more as he needed professional care. He returned to Marymount, where he was determined to see his first and only grandchild.

In October 2021, his wish came true as his son Sean returned from Manchester, much to the relief of Val, who was certainly a very proud grandfather.

On December 15, Val passed away, much to the sadness of the many people who had the honour to know him.

“Val simply loved the craic and he certainly lived life to the full, and I don’t think a day goes by that we don’t talk or think about him,” said Roy.

So farewell to you, Val Cooke.

And thank you from the countless hearts and souls of the many of us who enjoyed your company and your wonderful voice that lit up venues all over this city and beyond.