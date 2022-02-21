Cork City too good for Bray but John Caulfield and Galway will be a real test

COLIN Healy and Cork City couldn’t have asked for a better start to their 2022 season.

A 6-0 thrashing of Bray at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night makes it a promising season ahead.

Last season it took six games before City accumulated that amount of goals. In fact, they only had three heading into their sixth game which was against Wexford, which resulted in a 5-0 win.

While it was a great victory for City in the opening game of the season I would imagine Healy won’t get too ahead of himself just yet. Taking the diabolical weather into consideration and the poor effort from Bray, City will no doubt have a lot bigger tests to come.

Nonetheless, it was a great win and a great start to the season.

It is also great to see a bit of competition for the club's top scorer already so early in the season. Barry Coffey, Ruairi Keating and Dylan McGlade all chipped in on Friday night and I’ve no doubt Cian Murphy will be eager to get off the mark as well.

That can only be a good thing for the team. Let’s hope they can keep the momentum going on Friday night.

Barry Coffey hit the third goal at the Carlisle Grounds. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

City played well for periods, particularly in the second half with fewer disruptions than the first. Cian Bargarry was a constant threat and City chose to play more direct ball than normal.

After last week's friendly against Shels, I wrote about my frustration of too much long ball being kicked. However, the tactic worked on Friday with the weather conditions to get the ball high up the pitch as quickly as possible.

City looked well going forward and as the game settled they looked equally as comfortable on the backline. Overall it was a good team performance and one in which Healy should be pleased with.

Newcomers Ruairi Keating and Ally Gilchrist did well.

SOLID BASE

I was surprised to see Jonas Hakkinen at full-back. With Gordon Walker our injured I imagined Uniss Kargbo or Josh Honohan to slot in there but it looks like Healy had other ideas. Hakkinen certainly didn’t look out of place while Gilchrist and Cian Coleman began their pairing at centre-back with a clean sheet.

I also had said in my preview that I expected City to beat Bray and although I had no idea what to expect from the opposition after their merge with Cabinteely, I didn’t expect City to win so comfortably. It was a great victory that will give Healy’s men great confidence going forward.

There are other teams in the league that also had comfortable wins at the weekend. Waterford beat Athlone 5-2 While Treaty had a superb 5-1 win over Wexford which makes for a promising and competitive season to come.

City now can look forward to their first home game against John Caulfield's Galway next weekend.

After Friday's win, I expect a huge crowd at the Cross on Friday night.

Healy and the lads deserve this support.