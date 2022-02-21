John Kavanagh on why defence is the way forward for Cobh Ramblers this season

JOHN Kavanagh and his Cobh Ramblers teammates were hoping to kick start their League Of Ireland season with a positive performance and result over the weekend.

But they will have to wait until next Friday and a home meeting with Wexford to get their campaign underway after their game away to Longford Town was postponed.

Speaking towards the end of last week, 27-year-old Kavanagh is keen to have a strong year ahead in the Ramblers colours.

“I’ve had a few injuries down through the years. But I’ve had a full pre-season now and I think I got a decent run of games towards the end of last season as well.

“So everything is positive. I think we’ve built up a very good squad over the off-season.

“The next step now is to make sure that we get off to a good start.

“Obviously there are going to be good days and bad days. But it is important that we get some good days on the board early on and that will help us as we progress through the season.

“We’ve done very well since Darren and the lads have come in. There is hunger and desire there which is good.

Looking at pre-season, I think it has gone well for us. You don’t look at results really in pre-season, it is more about performances and how new players link up and gel with each other.

“From that end, I think we are in a good position. But it is up to us to do the talking on the pitch.

“I’ve been trying to give them [young players in Cobh Ramblers first-team squad] advice and tips. At the same time, you don’t want to overburden them or put too much pressure on them.

“But I do try to help them as best as I can.”

Cobh Ramblers' John Kavanagh heads away from Galway United's Mikie Rowe during the SSE Airtricity First Division at St Colman's Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Former Cork City, Waterford and Finn Harps player Kavanagh hopes Ramblers can hit the ground running with a bright start.

“A good start is very important I think. No matter who you talk to in the league, they are probably going to say that.

“Last year I think it was a bit of a hit-and-miss start and I suppose really and we never really got going. That really kind of affected us.

“So I think this year we will be hoping to learn from that and really push on from the beginning, not wait for things to happen but make them happen.”

From a defensive point of view, Kavanagh feels that Cobh are looking to improve on their efforts from 2021.

“Collectively we knew that we weren’t at our best last season when it comes to defending. I think we were I think the second-worst defence in the league.

“But if you look at the year before that, I think we were up in the top two or top three. So there is a bit of a contrast there.

“When you look at the end of the season last season, I think we cut out a lot of silly mistakes. I don't know the status off the top of my head, but I think we did very well defensively towards the end of the season. Which we will have to do again this year and it will be something that we will be talking about.

“You’ve got to keep it tight at the back and take your chances when they come.”

INFLUENCE

On the Cobh first-team coaching staff is a well-established League Of Ireland defender from his playing days, the 1998 FAI Cup winner with Cork City Derek Coughlan.

“When you look at the background that we do have in terms of the staff there, it is very varied and very wide, “ Kavanagh describes.

“That is only going to help everyone individually, but then also collectively as a team.

Derek is popping in and out of sessions, giving little tips and pointers. I think the lads are thriving off that.

“So hopefully that is something you’ll see and something that will progress more and more, the more we play with each other and the more we get to know Derek and the rest of the lads.”

The opening game of the new season now for Ramblers will be their first home outing of the new campaign, as Wexford make the trip to St Colman’s Park on Friday.

They're on the back of a 5-1 defeat at home against Treaty United over the weekend.