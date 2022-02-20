Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 08:30

Cork back on track in Division 2 with big win away to Kildare

Goals from Joanne Casey, Finola Neville and Rachel O'Shea gave the Rebels the advantage
Cork back on track in Division 2 with big win away to Kildare

Cork's Lauren Homan takes on Kildare's Maria Doyle in their Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 League tie on Saturday. Picture: Moya Nolan

Mary Newman

Cork 4-16 Kildare 2-6 

A STRONGER and more experienced Cork came away with their first points in the Littlewoods Division 2 clash with Kildare at Manguard Plus Centre of Excellence on Saturday and ensured they keep their interest alive.

A lively opening thirty minutes saw both sides squander goal chances, twice we had the ball hitting the crossbar at either end whilst Cork and Kildare both had a goal chance within 24 seconds of each other.

Cork led by three points at the break 1-7 to 1-4. Leah Sutton opened the scoring with a pointed Kildare free, Cork responded with two in a row Lauren Homan and Rachel O’Shea finding the range.

Kildare had the game’s opening goal when in an excellent move Ciara Egan finished the ball over the line after Grace Carragher’s effort fell short.

Cork were lively and finding a lot of room they were winning possession easier. O’Callaghan cut the deficit with a point before O’Shea edged them in front after Roisin Roche failed to gather. Two frees from Joanne Casey ensured Cork punished any indiscretions by the Kildare defence but with Sutton converting one at the other end Kildare stayed in touch to trail by just two.

Both sides had goal chances. Cork had two attempts fall shot with Neville’s shot going just inches wide, Kildare attacked from the puck-out with Deirbhile Byrne setting up Sarah Carroll with a golden opportunity but Stefanie Beausang was equal to the challenge with an excellent save.

Still finding a lot of space Cork kept pressurising the Kildare rearguard, Casey slotted over two points and with Sutton replying with one Cork led three at the break.

Cork started the second half in tremendous style, five frees from Casey and one from Neville inside 10 minutes of the restart were replied to by a Sutton free.

Cork totally dominated the last quarter with two points from Neville and Rachel Harty, and Neville goals inside three minutes stretching their lead to 14. 

Ciara Egan pointed a Kildare free but Cork finished strong with points from Ciara Crowley, Clodagh Finn before a Casey goal saw the Inniscarra sharpshooter finish with 1-9 to her credit.

Cork take on Derry in their next outing.

Cork's Finola Neville fires the sliotar past Kildare's Aoife McDermott at Hawkfield. Picture: Moya Nolan
Cork's Finola Neville fires the sliotar past Kildare's Aoife McDermott at Hawkfield. Picture: Moya Nolan

Scorers for Cork: J Casey 1-9 (0-7 f, 0-1 45), F Neville 2-1, R O’Shea 1-1, C O’Callaghan. L Homan, C Crowley, C Finn, R Harty 0-1 each.

Kildare: C Egan 2-1 (0-1 f), L Sutton 0-4 (0-3 f), S Carroll 0-1.

CORK: S Beausang; G Hannon, N O’Leary, D Carroll, L Doyle, A O’Callaghan, A Moloney; R Harty, M Murphy; J Casey, L Homan, H Ryan; R O’Shea, F Neville (c), C O’Callaghan.

Subs: J O’Leary for L Doyle (45), K Walsh for F Neville (50), A Crowley for D Carroll (50), C Crowley for C O’Callaghan (50), S Hutchinson for R Harty (50), C Finn for R O’Shea (50), L Mannix for M Murphy (54).

KILDARE: R Roche; A Tarrant, N Malcolmson, E Morgan; E Barry, M Doyle, N Hegarty; L Sutton, A Stynes; S Mulligan, S Carroll, G Carragher; D Byrne, C Egan, A Mc Dermott.

Subs: N Jenkins for A Tarrant (28), A Morgan for G Carragher (49), A McGrath for S Mulligan (49).

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Galway).

More in this section

Norwich City v Everton - Premier League - Carrow Road Cork striker Adam Idah dealt cruel injury blow
Neptune's Cian Heaphy in line for international debut with games against Switzerland and Cyprus this week Cian Heaphy and Roy Downey in line for international debuts with four Cork players picked in Irish basketball squad
Ballincollig AFC is 50 years old but with no home base can't apply for grants Ballincollig AFC is 50 years old but with no home base can't apply for grants
cork camogie
St Finbarr's v Kilcoo - AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final

Cork footballers call on St Finbarr's crew for Derry clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more