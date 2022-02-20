Cork back on track in Division 2 with big win away to Kildare

Cork 4-16 Kildare 2-6

A STRONGER and more experienced Cork came away with their first points in the Littlewoods Division 2 clash with Kildare at Manguard Plus Centre of Excellence on Saturday and ensured they keep their interest alive.

A lively opening thirty minutes saw both sides squander goal chances, twice we had the ball hitting the crossbar at either end whilst Cork and Kildare both had a goal chance within 24 seconds of each other.

Cork led by three points at the break 1-7 to 1-4. Leah Sutton opened the scoring with a pointed Kildare free, Cork responded with two in a row Lauren Homan and Rachel O’Shea finding the range.

Kildare had the game’s opening goal when in an excellent move Ciara Egan finished the ball over the line after Grace Carragher’s effort fell short.

Cork were lively and finding a lot of room they were winning possession easier. O’Callaghan cut the deficit with a point before O’Shea edged them in front after Roisin Roche failed to gather. Two frees from Joanne Casey ensured Cork punished any indiscretions by the Kildare defence but with Sutton converting one at the other end Kildare stayed in touch to trail by just two.

Both sides had goal chances. Cork had two attempts fall shot with Neville’s shot going just inches wide, Kildare attacked from the puck-out with Deirbhile Byrne setting up Sarah Carroll with a golden opportunity but Stefanie Beausang was equal to the challenge with an excellent save.

Still finding a lot of space Cork kept pressurising the Kildare rearguard, Casey slotted over two points and with Sutton replying with one Cork led three at the break.

Cork started the second half in tremendous style, five frees from Casey and one from Neville inside 10 minutes of the restart were replied to by a Sutton free.

Cork totally dominated the last quarter with two points from Neville and Rachel Harty, and Neville goals inside three minutes stretching their lead to 14.

Ciara Egan pointed a Kildare free but Cork finished strong with points from Ciara Crowley, Clodagh Finn before a Casey goal saw the Inniscarra sharpshooter finish with 1-9 to her credit.

Cork take on Derry in their next outing.

Cork's Finola Neville fires the sliotar past Kildare's Aoife McDermott at Hawkfield. Picture: Moya Nolan

Scorers for Cork: J Casey 1-9 (0-7 f, 0-1 45), F Neville 2-1, R O’Shea 1-1, C O’Callaghan. L Homan, C Crowley, C Finn, R Harty 0-1 each.

Kildare: C Egan 2-1 (0-1 f), L Sutton 0-4 (0-3 f), S Carroll 0-1.

CORK: S Beausang; G Hannon, N O’Leary, D Carroll, L Doyle, A O’Callaghan, A Moloney; R Harty, M Murphy; J Casey, L Homan, H Ryan; R O’Shea, F Neville (c), C O’Callaghan.

Subs: J O’Leary for L Doyle (45), K Walsh for F Neville (50), A Crowley for D Carroll (50), C Crowley for C O’Callaghan (50), S Hutchinson for R Harty (50), C Finn for R O’Shea (50), L Mannix for M Murphy (54).

KILDARE: R Roche; A Tarrant, N Malcolmson, E Morgan; E Barry, M Doyle, N Hegarty; L Sutton, A Stynes; S Mulligan, S Carroll, G Carragher; D Byrne, C Egan, A Mc Dermott.

Subs: N Jenkins for A Tarrant (28), A Morgan for G Carragher (49), A McGrath for S Mulligan (49).

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Galway).