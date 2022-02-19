Cork have no answer to sublime Dublin at Croke Park

Dublin 2-15 Cork 2-3

ANOTHER defeat for Cork in the Lidl Ladies NFL against their arch-rivals at Croke Park.

This was the first time these two sides met in the league since 2005 that either weren't All-Ireland champions and the result effectively ends Cork's interests in the competition.

Having played so well in their loss to Meath the Cork side will be disappointed and just never seemed to get going, though some of the decisions by referee Kevin Phelan would have to be questioned.

Despite getting the first score the Rebels were soon behind and would have been further so were if not for a great block from Roisin Phelan on Nicole Owens. That was a warning and with six minutes gone the ball was in the back of the net when Owens made no mistake this time.

At the water break, they led 1-6 to 0-1.

Niamh Hetherton of Dublin on the move at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

A few words from Cork manager Shane Ronayne saw his side upped their game with Finn getting her second to close the gap slightly. But that proved to be Cork's last score of the half and it was 1-9 to 0-2, with 24 minutes gone, while Owens brought out a good save from O'Brien and just before the half-time whistle they had another opportunity to raise a green flag.

Cork made three changes at half-time with Dara Kinry being one of them and it certainly wasn't the easiest game to make your senior Cork debut in.

Two from Tyrrell increased their lead further with Sullivan also raising a white flag, to make it 1-12 to 0-2 after 38 minutes.

Credit to Cork the subs were having an impact and one of them, Aisling Kelleher played a long ball in which Libby Coppinger kicked to the back of the net to give the Rebels a glimmer of hope.

But in reality, there was none as Dublin kept control of the tie, with Tyrrell adding another from a free, before Orlagh Nolan, who impressed at half-back, made it 1-13 to 1-2 at the water break.

Katie Quirke pulled a point back for Cork and another long ball in saw Aine O'Sullivan find the back of the net for another goal, to make it 2-3 to 1-13.

Again another poor decision by the referee led to Dublin's second goal when he deemed Sarah Leahy had fouled Siobhan Killeen, much to the surprise of both sides.

Dublin's Hannah Tyrell scores a penalty. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Tyrrell slotted home to make it 2-13 to 2-3 with five minutes left on the clock.

That proved to be the final score of the tie as Cork will be far from happy with their showing over the hour.

Scorers for Dublin: H Tyrrell 1-9 (1-0 pen, 0-8 f), N Owens 1-1, K Sullivan 0-2, N Hetherton, O Nolan, S Killeen 0-1 each.

Cork: L Coppinger, A O'Sullivan 1-0 each, O Finn 0-2 (0-1 f), K Quirke 0-1.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey, H Leahy; A Kane, M Byrne, O Nolan; J Dunne, K McDaid; C O’Connor, N Hetherton, K Sullivan; J Egan, H Tyrrell, N Owens.

Subs: N Collins for L Caffrey, S Killeen for J Egan (both ht), R Hartnett for K McDaid (38), S Fagan for O Nolan, L Davey for N Hetherton, S Woods for N Owens (all 46), S Wylde for C O'Connor, E Gribben for A Kane (both 50), R Brennan for H Leahy (55), O Whyte for H Tyrrell (60).

CORK: M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, L Coppinger, D Kiely; S O’Leary, K Quirke, O Finn.

Subs: A O'Mahony for D Kiely, R Leahy for S O'Leary, D Kinry for M Ambrose (all ht), A Kelleher for M Duggan (37), E Scally for L Coppinger (42), A O'Sullivan for O Finn, E Kiely for E Cleary (both 46), C Collins for E O'Shea (55).

Referee: Kevin Phelan, Laois.