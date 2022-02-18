Simon Zebo hat-trick for Munster against Edinburgh

Munster 34 Edinburgh 20

A STUNNING Simon Zebo hat-trick fired Munster to a deserved bonus point victory over Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Ben Healy got the scoring underway with a sixth-minute penalty, and after a trademark Chris Cloete jackal had regained possession for Munster they marched straight down the pitch for the first try of the game.

Scrum half Craig Casey was instrumental to the score, as he pinged a series of bullet-like passes to willing runners and after big carries from the likes of Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue lock Fineen Wycherley crashed over from close range in the 11th minute.

Healy added another penalty from long range in the 17th minute, after yet another Cloete turnover, but if Munster thought they were going to have an easy night of it they had to think again after a wonderful Edinburgh score in the 23rd minute.

There did not look to be much danger when the Scottish side ran it right, but a deft popped pass from Blair Kinghorn put centre Mark Bennett into space, and he had the wherewithal to put flying Argentinean right-wing Ramiro Mayano over for the try.

Edinburgh’s Argentinean wing Emiliano Boffelli slotted a simple 38th-minute penalty, but Munster had the last word of the half when Simon Zebo capitalised on a numbers mismatch in injury time to slide over in the left corner, to give Munster a 20-10 halftime lead.

Munster's Gavin Coombes and Simon Zebo congratulate Dave Kilcoyne on winning a turnover. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Boffelli kicked the opening points of the second half in the 50th minute, but it was Munster who got over the whitewash first when they exploited loose play in midfield and Dan Goggin and Mike Haley combined to put Zebo away for his second in the 57th minute.

Edinburgh would not go away, however, and a wonderful snipe from replacement scrum half Henry Pyrgos in the 70th minute made it a one-score game once more, but Zebo made sure in the 77th minute as he tip-toed down the left touchline to secure both the victory and the bonus point, after being fed by Healy.

Edinburgh's Boan Venter battles Jean Kleyn of Munster. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Scorers for Munster: Healy (2 pens, 4 cons), Zebo (3 tries), Wycherley (1 try).

Edinburgh: Boffelli (2 pens, 2 cons), Moyano, Pyrgos (1 try each).

MUNSTER: Haley; Nash, Farrell, Goggin, Zebo; Healy, Casey; Kilcoyne, Barron, Archer; Kleyn, Wycherley; O’Donoghue (c), Cloete, Coombes.

Subs: Scannell, Ryan and Hodnett for Barron, Archer and Cloete (55), Loughman for Kilcoyne (66), Kendellen for Kleyn (71), Daly for Nash (72), Crowley for Healy (78).

EDINBURGH: Immelman; Moyano, Bennett (capt), Lang, Boffelli; Kinghorn, Vellacott; Venter, McBurney, Atalifo; Sykes, Young; Haining, Boyle, Muncaster.

Subs: Cherry and Kunavula for McBurney and Muncaster (54), Armstrong and Dean for Atalifo and Bennett (59), Pyrgos and Phillips for Vellacott and Young (66), Grahamslaw for Venter (76).

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)