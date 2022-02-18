Cork striker Adam Idah dealt cruel injury blow

CORK striker Adam Idah has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Irish international and Norwich attacker has a knee injury which requires surgery, which means he's coming out of the Canaries line-up just as he was establishing himself as a key player in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Norwich are due to face Liverpool twice shortly, in the league and FA Cup, where Idah could have come up against another Leesider Caoimhín Kelleher, who often steps in for Pool number one Alisson for cup games.

Norwich boss Dean Smith said: “Adam will be out for the season, so that’s a big blow for us."

Idah, who turned 21 last week, scored his first Premier League goal against Everton last month.

The former College Corinthians underage ace will now miss Ireland's March international friendlies and the start of the Nations League in June.