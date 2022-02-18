Cork camogie: New management, new players and a hunger for league success

SUNDAY: Littlewoods National League Division 1: Cork v Clare, Cusack Park, 2pm.

CORK take to competitive action this Sunday for the first time since losing last September’s thrilling All-Ireland final.

The league commenced on February 5 with two games played to date, Tipperary overcoming Down and Kilkenny beating Limerick.

There are two groups, nine teams split into a five and four. Cork sit in group 2 and have three games — away to Clare, home to Limerick, and home to Kilkenny.

Top from each group meet in the final. It’s clear that the key game for Cork is against Kilkenny as they would be expected to account for Clare and Limerick.

Cork have a training panel of 36 with a 23-player league squad announced.

The new players in the at named squad are Down’s Sorcha McCartan, now living in and declaring for Cork, St Catherine’s Aoife Hurley, Sarsfield’s Olivia McAllen and Inniscarra’s Katie O’Mahony.

Down's Sorcha McCartan in actoin against Cork. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Expect a number of these players to start with Hannah Looney and Linda Collins absent from last year’s panel, due to working abroad, Pamela Mackey currently away, and Orla Cronin injured.

The close-in free-taking duties will be distributed in Cronin’s absence and it’s important that Cork have a few options in this area.

It’s ironic that Cork’s first game is away to Clare, home of new Cork coach Davy Fitzgerald.

But that won’t bother him in the slightest. He has a job to do and the season has started well with the players having gone through seven or eight weeks of tough fitness training.

Certainly Fitzgerald’s presence has added momentum to the squad and there is an evident spring in their step.

It’s time to put that bounce into action in their league opener and we eagerly await Cork’s performance.

Cork weren’t too far off All-Ireland glory last September so the question is, will Cork’s game style change much?

Time will tell. For now it's about getting the winter fitness regime completed and skill levels up.

Game plans will come later and it’ll start with what manager Matthew Twomey and Davy see in front of them on Sunday.

Twomey has made it clear from the outset that winning the league is Cork’s first priority and he is looking forward to his first outing as manager of Cork’s first team.

“Look, I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a huge honour for me, training has gone very well and we’re just looking forward to getting our season underway.

FOCUS

“It’s a short, more compact season, with the All-Ireland final on August 6-7 and our focus is on winning every game and reaching that final.

“It’s the same with the national league. It’s 2013 since Cork last won it, with the last two year’s competitions not completed, so for us, to win league silverware would be important.

New Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We have a panel of 36, which we will have to reduce soon and we are carrying a league panel of 23, which had to be named.

“We’ll be giving players an opportunity while at the same time putting out as strong a team as we can in every game.

“Players will need to put their hand up when given the opportunity. There’s nothing like competition to set you on the road.”