Croke Park calling: Cork ladies football head to face Dublin

IT doesn’t get any easier for new Cork ladies football manager Shane Ronayne this weekend.

In his first official game in charge last Saturday he had the tough task of heading to Meath to take on the All-Ireland champions in the first round of the Lidl Ladies NFL.

Tomorrow he takes his side to Croke Park to take on Dublin in round two of the competition.

Last week Cork were a little unlucky not to get at least a draw from the game and, indeed, could have just as easily taken the points. A lapse in concentration cost them; in a matter of minutes they gave away two goals and ended up losing by two points.

But there were plenty of positives for Cork and plenty to build on for tomorrow and more importantly for the championship later in the year.

Despite conceding two goals, defensively Cork were in top form and the returning Laura O’Mahony and Sarah Leahy can be very happy with their performances.

Both have been out through injury and they will add to a strong defensive line that started against Meath without the likes of Roisín Phelan, Eimear Meaney, and Maire O’Callaghan.

Add in Marie Ambrose, Meabh Cahalane, Melissa Duggan, who all played well and Ronanye knows he will have plenty of competition for places at the back this season.

Erika O’Shea was superb; she did a job on Vikki Wall and depending on who Dublin start tomorrow, she could end up doing something similar.

As tough a game Meath was, Dublin will be even tougher, especially with a big home crowd at Croker, with their men’s playing Mayo afterward.

The league champions started with a good win over Waterford last Sunday and will know that a win over Cork will secure their spot in the knock-out stages and most likely see the Rebels’ league ambitions end.

Reflecting on the Meath game and looking at the Dublin tie Ronayne said: “We are looking forward to tomorrow and playing at Croke Park, there’s no bigger test than playing the Dubs up there. It’s been a tough baptism of fire, but we are really looking forward to it.

“I think there are lots of positives from the Meath game and the mood amongst the players was very good afterward. I went down to see Dublin play Waterford on Sunday and they were very impressive in their win; very efficient in what they did in difficult conditions.

“We know it’s going to be a huge game, but if we can improve on our performance against Meath we will be in with a chance, but we have to make those improvements.

DEPTH

“We used 23 players last Saturday and we were happy to do that and not limit ourselves to only one or two subs and I think that could be very important going forward.

“We are going to continue to do that and it should stand to us come the championship. They are getting game time and we can see what they can do. It doesn’t matter who they are, if they are going well in training we are going to bring them on or start them.”

Looking at their defensive display against Meath and some of the individuals involved Ronayne said: “We were very impressed with how we played and it was great to have the likes of Laura O’Mahony back. Last season or two it has been very broken for her with injuries so in some ways it was like having a new player and she has some great turnovers.

“Others like Marie Ambrose are getting back to their best and I thought Erika O’Shea had an outstanding game on Vikki Wall. Erika is still a young player but to keep Wall as quiet as she did was a great achievement. You can add the others in as well and defensively we would have been very happy.

“Maybe that contributed to our scoring threat up front not being great, our forwards are getting little time or space on the ball at training and their confidence might be a bit low. That’s something we will have to look at in the coming weeks.

Croke Park will be a new experience for some of our players, but it should help to bring them on and it will probably be a bit more of an open game than last Saturday.

Ronayne also confirmed that they will wait to see how goalkeeper Martina O’Brien is after she had to go off injured before they make a decision on who will start.

He also hopes that Eimear Scally will be able to play some part as she returns from injury, but none of the Mourneabbey players are expected to feature again this week.

Some have returned to training this week and others are due back shortly after their club run to the All-Ireland final, but the Cork manager thinks the Waterford game is more likely the time before any of them will play.

Dublin will be favourites but Cork will be travelling in confident mood of causing an upset.