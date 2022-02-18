John Horgan on hurling: Next two league games will show Cork's true colours

IT’S a near certainty that when the National Hurling League resumes in a week’s time things will not be as easy for Cork as they have been in their opening two games in Division 1A.

Firstly, credit where it’s due, two wins from two against Clare and Offaly is good going and, while the brace of victories were all too easy, Cork did their business efficiently and put up some very impressive tallies.

Of course, it must be said too that both victories were expected, playing on home turf against a Clare side that were without some key players and an Offaly team that is clearly out of its depth in this division.

After all, they are not competing in the Leinster Championship this season.

Anything less than the maximum return from those opening two encounters would have been seen as unsatisfactory and would have made life that bit more difficult with what is coming down the track: Limerick away in the Gaelic Grounds, a Galway team on a high after defeating Limerick, and an always difficult assignment in Wexford Park.

But Cork have laid down an early marker and there will be cautious optimism as far as the three remaining group assignments are concerned.

A glance at the Division 1 table certainly has a contrasting look about it, three teams, Cork, Wexford, and Galway on four points, Limerick, Clare and Offaly all pointless.

However, things, as we all know, can change very quickly in any league campaign and the remaining games will surely be more informative.

Limerick are next up on Sunday week on the Ennis Road for Kieran Kingston’s men and the fact that the All-Ireland champions have lost their opening games, John Kiely will not want to lose three-in-a-row.

People will say it’s only the league but the Limerick maestro does not want a losing mentality seeping into his squad.

And remember, Limerick lost two league games on the trot last season too, to Galway and Waterford, and we all know what transpired thereafter.

There has been a fairly contrasting aspect to the two games that both Cork and Limerick have played.

Cork had it all too easy in theirs, the games were far too open at times while there was far more of a cutting edge to Limerick’s jousts against Wexford and Galway.

What we are really saying is that Cork have not been tested in this league yet.

That’s no fault of theirs, but the intensity levels are sure to be far greater against the country’s best team over the past few years.

Thus far, though, there have been plenty of positives for Kingston’s squad Firstly, the scoring return has been excellent and well spread among a lot of players, 12 last Sunday in Birr and the previous week a similar number against the Banner County.

FORM

Six well-executed goals have been registered and a number of new players have had an opportunity to put their hand up.

They went at it right from the off in Birr, banging in three goals in a very short space of time which gave them the platform to make life far easier thereafter.

Darragh Fitzgibbon’s form in both games was very impressive as was Shane Kingston’s; Ciaran Joyce impacted very well on his debut while Mark Coleman continues to grow in stature.

A lot of focus was on Ballygiblin’s Mark Keane last Sunday and while he was not overly conspicuous at full-forward, he was far more effective further out and rifled over a fine point and was just off target with one or two more.

He will certainly be looked at again.

The return of 4-25 in Birr was hugely impressive and it might have been a lot more but for some wayward second-half shooting and a few more goal-scoring opportunities not being taken.

Sean O'Donoghue of Cork in action against Niall Burke of Galway during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last year. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Galway and Wexford, with two new management teams, will be satisfied with each on maximum points as well and the Gaelic Grounds meeting last Saturday night between Galway and Limerick was thoroughly enjoyable.

STATEMENT

Galway certainly made an impressive statement in their victory and Henry Shefflin must have been delighted with the response from his players.

Shefflin’s stamp was all over this one, in the closing minutes he was all fired up on the line, driving his players on in a similar manner to which he was driven as a player.

After the travails of last season and not moving forward from their 2017 All-Ireland victory, Galway look to be a far more cohesive and organised unit this time and they are responding well to whatever the manager is trying to instil into them.

They will be a big attraction when they arrive in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the 26th of the month.

Fintan Burke’s scores from the sideline ball were a joy to behold and Conor Cooney delivered some sublime scores too.

Of course, it’s far too early in the year to be making championship predictions, but after just two league outings, Galway look Leinster’s best right now.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s victory over old rivals Kilkenny will be received well in the Premier County and there was a fine spread of scorers as well which will have pleased new boss Colm Bonner.

Nothing at all can really be read into Waterford’s walloping of Laois which made it a weekend to remember for hurling down there after Ballygunner’s last-gasp heroics in Croke Park.

What they did to Ballyhale-Shamrocks was a replica of what the Kilkenny side did to St Rynagh’s of Offaly and St Thomas of Galway.

Hurling, you just have to love it and it’s only February.