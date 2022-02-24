Rob Slevin on why he moved to Finn Harps to get his career back on track

RELOCATING 320 kilometres is something not many players would do to play part-time football but that was the decision that former Cork City player Rob Slevin made when he decided to sign for Finn Harps.

Slevin, who missed all of last season with a back injury, is relishing the opportunity to get his career back on track and play Premier Division football this season.

“I think Ollie Horgan showed interest in me before but it was nothing more than that. I was a bit surprised to get a phone call from him in December," Slevin said.

"At first, I was thinking that moving to Donegal and uprooting my life would be a big change so I was unsure about the move but Ollie came down to Carrigaline and spoke me through his ideas and my living arrangements and from there, I was keen to get the deal done.

It was a no-brainer really. Getting the opportunity to play in the Premier Division after the year I had was something I had to grasp.

“Of course, we discussed my injury but I assured him how well my rehab had been going and that it was the first major injury I had suffered in my career and I was confident I would recover from it, which I luckily have.

Rob Slevin, UCC, clears from Ethan Hurley and Alex Connolly, College Corinthians in 2018. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“When last season ended, I spoke to Colin Healy and he was honest with me that they couldn’t risk signing me because of my injury. There were no hard feelings or anything and I totally understood why I wasn’t offered a contract and I do wish City the best of luck.

“I know that we are a part-time club but we still train as much as we did at City, the only difference being that we train in the evening.

"I did enjoy training in the morning because you would go in training and then you would be finished early and have the rest of the day to do what you wanted, whereas now, training in the evening means you are waiting around for training.

"I manage to get to the gym a lot during the day and also with games in the evening, I think training at night does make a difference then when it comes to games because you are used to being mobile at that time.

“Like at City, the club here can’t do enough for you. They try to help you in every way that they can.

"They have sorted out my accommodation and anything that I need to try and help me.”

Rob Slevin from Carrigaline was named the FAI Colleges and Universities International Player of the Year for 2019. Picture: Tomas Tyner, UCC.

Although Slevin did miss a year of playing due to his back injury, the defender has taken the positives from his timeout of the game.

“Last season was so difficult watching every game from the stands. It really has made me appreciate football more.

"I know it’s a cliché but I am just going to take it one game at a time. The injury has made me realise that I have to manage my body and be aware of when I’m doing too much.

“I was talking to my dad recently and we were discussing that if you had said to me four months ago that I would be in the condition I am now and I would be in contention to be playing the first game of the season in the Premier Division I would have snapped your hand off.

The injury has helped me realise that I shouldn’t put so much pressure on myself.

"In the past, if I had a bad training session, it would affect me but now I think that; ‘okay, I’ve not had a great session but I’ve trained again and that’s a lot better than where I was last year'.”

Harps are among the favourites for relegation but Slevin feels that his manager's approach is key to the club remaining in the top-flight again this season.

“He always seems to get the best from players. His enthusiasm rubs off on players.

"Harps always seem to defy the odds. We will be looking to do that again this year. With Ollie, there is a clear direction and no player is second-guessing what their role is in the team.

"Everyone knows their jobs and knows what is expected and I think that is a great thing for a player and one of the reasons why Harps have been successful over the years and hopefully we can get off to a good start again this season."