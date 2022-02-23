Cork v Limerick: What we learned from the last three hurling league games

CORK head to the Gaelic Grounds this Sunday on the back of two victories in the league, while Limerick have been beaten by Wexford and Galway.

While that matter this weekend? Not at all. Given the rivalry, neither side will give an inch, even if they're meet again in the first round of the Munster round-robin series in April.

Here we look back at the last three Cork-Limerick games.

2019: Limerick 1-21 Cork 2-21, February 24, Gaelic Grounds.

At the time this victory offered John Meyler's Cork a modicum of revenge for the previous August's All-Ireland semi-final loss and a template for their championship victory later that year.

Eoin Cadogan and then-rookie Rob Downey were key in defence, Patrick Horgan and Conor Lehane raised green flags and Bride Rovers' Dan Dooley clipped two points. What's striking is the player turnover for Cork since; Cadogan, Stephen McDonnell, Chris Joyce, Cormac Murphy, Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney, Dooley and Aidan Walsh have all departed. Lehane was left out in 2021 before a recent recall.

Conor Lehane of Cork in action against Sean Finn of Limerick in 2019. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Scorers for Limerick: S Dowling 0-6 (0-3 f), P Casey 1-3, D Byrnes 0-6 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), S Flanagan 0-2, G Hegarty, T Morrissey, C Lynch, G Mulcahy 0-1 each.

Cork: P Horgan 1-9 (0-9), C Lehane 1-1, D Dooley, S Harnedy, Cormac Murphy, D Kearney 0-2 each, T O’Mahony (f), B Cooper, A Walsh 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; T Condon, S Finn, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, M O’Brien; C Lynch, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, S Dowling, T Morrissey; P Casey, S Flanagan, P Ryan.

Subs: G Mulcahy for Ryan (48), B Murphy for Flanagan (56), K Hayes for T Morrissey (67), B Nash for O’Brien (69).

CORK: P Collins; S O’Donoghue, E Cadogan, S McDonnell; C Joyce, T O’Mahony, R Downey; C Murphy, B Cooper; D Kearney, S Harnedy, D Dooley; C Lehane, A Walsh, P Horgan.

Subs: J O’Connor for Dooley (60), C Cahalane for Downey (65).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

2020: Cork 2-21 Limerick 0-29, February 23, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The last big hurling game before Covid shut sport down, this was a cracker in the Páirc, goals from Shane Kingston and Aidan Walsh reeling Limerick in before the Treaty dug out a win.

The Rebels leaned too heavily on Patrick Horgan's accuracy from placed balls while they lined out in that cracking black alternative geansaí in memory of Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence McSwiney.

Limerick went eight points up in the first half and the gap proved insurmountable despite the Cork comeback.

Cork's Shane Kingston gets by Limerick's Sean Finn and Declan Hannon in 2020. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 0-13 (0-11 f), D O’Donovan 0-3, K Hayes, P O’Loughlin, S Flanagan, C Lynch 0-2 each, G Hegarty, W O’Donoghue, D Dempsey, T Morrissey, D Byrnes (65) 0-1 each.

Cork: P Horgan 0-17 (0-15 f, 0-1 65), S Kingston 1-1, A Walsh 1-0, D Dalton (0-1 sl) 0-2, B Cooper 0-1.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, A Costello; D Byrnes, D Hannon, P O’Loughlin; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue; K Hayes, G Hegarty, D O’Donovan; D Dempsey, A Gillane, S Flanagan.

Subs: T Morrissey for Hegarty, G Mulcahy for Dempsey (both 56), D Reidy for Lynch (60), B Nash for O’Loughlin (64), D O’Connell for Flanagan (67).

CORK: P Collins; E Cadogan, C Spillane, S O’Leary Hayes; M Coleman, R Downey, T O’Mahony; B Cooper, D Fitzgibbon; R O’Flynn, S Harnedy, L Meade; D Dalton, P Horgan, S Kingston.

Subs: A Walsh for Meade (half-time), C Lehane for Dalton (57), C Joyce for O’Mahony (66), C Cahalane for O’Flynn (70).

Referee: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny).

2021: Limerick 0-33 Cork 2-19, June 5, Gaelic Grounds.

John Kiely's side laid down a serious marker against Cork last summer, hitting 33 points and another 20 wides at a near-empty Gaelic Grounds with restrictions in place.

Cork gleaned a few positives from the evening, including a pair of blistering Jack O'Connor goals, but Limerick's ability to exploit Mark Coleman's deployment as a playmaking centre-back and outmuscle the Rebels in every sector were replicated a few months later in the All-Ireland final.

Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy is beaten by Cork's Jack O'Connor last summer. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 0-10 (0-9 f), T Morrissey, C Lynch 0-4 each, D Byrnes 0-3 (0-1 f, 0-1 65), C O’Neill, C Coughlan, P Ryan, P Casey 0-2 each, B Nash, W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan, A Breen 0-1 each.

Cork: P Horgan 0-9 (0-6 f, 0-2 65), J O’Connor 2-1, M Coleman (f), D Dalton (f), S Kingston 0-2 each, R O’Flynn, D Cahalane, C Cahalane 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: B Hennessy; R English, S Finn, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, C Coughlan; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; T Morrissey, C Lynch, C Boylan; P Ryan, A Gillane, P Casey.

Subs: J Boylan for Finn (49), C O’Neill for C Boylan (55), D O’Connell for Ryan, A Breen for Casey (both 59), R Hanley for O’Donovan (65), G Mulcahy for Gillane, R Connolly for Hannon (both 67).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Leary Hayes; G Millerick, M Coleman, R Downey; B Hennessy, D Connery; C Cahalane, S Kingston, R O’Flynn; T Deasy, D Dalton, J O’Connor.

Subs: N Cashman for Downey, L Meade for Downey, P Horgan for Dalton (all half-time), S Barrett for O’Flynn (49), S Twomey for Deasy (58), A Connolly for Kingston (67), C O’Brien for D Cahalane (70).

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway).