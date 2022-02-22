Cork GAA: Your guide to the new club hurling and football leagues

A RADICAL revamp of the GAA leagues begins this spring, with the football throwing in from March 5 and the hurling the following weekend.

The football finals must be completed by June 26 and the hurling on July 2, with the play-offs to be run off as soon as possible. The prize funds is €1,000 for the division winners and €500 for the runners-up, with the semi-finalists getting €250 each.

This season the divisions will be split into Groups 1A-1B, 2A-2B and so on, divided by a combination of 2019 league placings and 2022 championship status, with full details here. Cork Credit Unions sponsor the football competitions with RedFM continuing to back the hurling.

The Cork County Board had a restructuring plan in place for 2020 but Covid restrictions meant the leagues were unfinished two years ago and mini-leagues were held at the start of last summer as a championship warm-up.

The board broke away from the old system, whereby the top hurling clubs were protected in the Senior Hurling League for example, over the last decade. The championship and league are now firmly 'decoupled'; teams that are relegated in championships shall retain their league status, provided they aren't at the bottom of that competition.

The idea is that once county or regional junior hurling and football leagues are in place from 2023, clubs can move up through the leagues without being promoted in championship.

The 2022 league schedule is a bit tighter than the pre-Covid incarnation because all teams are guaranteed three championship matches in the round-robin phase. The board's target was 10 teams per league section and nine games each and next year there will be five divisions of 10 teams and one division of 12.

Macroom GAA Club are currently taking entries for the Tom Creedon Cup, which will be run in tandem with the hurling league, to facilitate non-dual clubs and larger clubs with enough players to field two teams the same weekend.

The hope is there will be hurling equivalent, like the Liam Breathnach Cup, on football league weekends if there is sufficient demand for extra games.

Brian Collins, Courcey Rovers, tackling Carrigaline's Brian Kelleher. The clubs meet in RedFM Division 2A this spring. Picture: Denis Boyle

Hurling 2023 (62 teams):

Division 1: Top five teams from 1A, top five teams from 1B

Division 2: Bottom five teams from 1A, bottom five teams from 1B.

Division 3: Top five teams from 2A, top five teams from 2B.

Division 4: Bottom four teams from 2A, bottom five teams from 2B, top team from Division 3.

Division 5: Top three teams from 3A, 3B and 3C and two best-placed fourth teams across the three groups.

Division 6: The remaining fourth-placed team from 3A, 3B or 3C, the fifth-, sixth- and seventh-placed teams from each of the three groups, 1 remaining eight-placed team, and the 2022 JAHC winner.

The other eight-placed team will be regraded to the divisional/regional leagues for 2023.

Football 2023 (62 teams):

Division 1: Top five teams from 1A, top five teams from 1B

Division 2: Bottom five teams from 1A, bottom five teams from 1B.

Division 3: Top five teams from 2A, top five teams from 2B.

Division 4: Bottom four teams from 2A, bottom five teams from 2B.

Division 5: Top five teams from 3A, top five teams from 3B.

Division 6: Remaining four teams in 3A and 3B, with the eight Junior A Divisional winners for 2022, who will also be promoted in championship.

In each case, the promoted and relegated teams will replace their relevant counterpart. Both league finalists in Division 2 will be promoted in place of the bottom team in both Group 1A and 1B.

Both league finalists in Division 3 will be promoted in place of the bottom team in both Group 2A and 2B.

League Play-offs:

In Divisions 1 and 2, the top team will play the second-placed team in the corresponding group. For example, the top team in Group 1A will have home advantage versus the second-placed team in Group 1B and vice versa.

In Division 3 hurling, the top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The top two teams will get a bye to the semi-finals, the higher-ranked teams always having home advantage until the final.

In Division 3 football, the top four teams in each group will qualify for league quarter-finals with 1 v 4 etc; the top two ranked teams having home advantage. This will help to compensate for the reduced number of games in these groups.

All league finals will be played at neutral venues.