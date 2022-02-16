UCC Glanmire prove too good for Wildcats and are now favourites to win the Super League

The Address UCC Glanmire 76

Waterford Wildcats 53

A superb display from The Address UCC Glanmire proved too much for joint second placed Waterford Wildcats in a thrilling Women’s Super League clash at Upper Glanmire Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

This was a significant win for Glanmire as they chase the elusive league and cup double and coach Mark Scannell was thrilled with his team’s performance.

“I thought some of the basketball at times was electric but at the end of the day this game was about getting the right result," Scannell said.

A superb move by Carrie Shepherd saw her assist a fabulous pass to Tierney Pfirman in the opening possession that gave Glanmire the perfect start.

Glanmire wasted a few scoring opportunities before Jasmine Walker got Wildcats up and running with a slick jumper.

Forward Tierney Pfirman rises to score a basket for The Address UCC Glanmire against Wildcats.

The outside shooting of Walker and Sinead Deegan posed Glanmire problems in the opening exchanges but with 4.34 remaining they had secured a 17-9 lead.

In the closing minutes of the quarter the trend of the game changed little but Wildcats shooting kept them within striking distance despite trailing 27-19.

A superb Pfirman basket and bonus gave Glanmire the perfect to the second quarter as some of the basketball they played in the early minutes of this quarter was right from the top drawer as they surged into a 12 point lead in the 14th minute.

The manner that Glanmire shared the ball was beautiful to watch and with two minutes remaining to the interval they still commanded a 13 point lead.

The home should have had this game put to bed as they missed easy tips in the closing minutes but they looked happy going in at the break when they commanding 15 point lead.

Casey Grace nailed a jumper on the restart but it was noticeable the physicality stakes were raised by Wildcats with blatant fouls going unpunished on the home side.

Carrie Shepherd in action for The Address UCC Glanmire against Wildcats.

The performance of Pfirman was superb as she nailed three consecutive baseline shots and with four minutes remaining they led by 17 points.

Leading 62-42 entering the final quarter but two minutes into the quarter we had a power cut that halted the game for 20 minutes.

When the play resumed Glanmire went through the motions as their home fans backed them to this crucial win.

For Wildcats this defeat ultimately means the lights are almost gone out on their season.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, A Dooley, C Shepherd, A Murphy, E O’Shea, M Loughery, A Furlong, T Pfirman.

WIT Waterford Wildcats: A Flynn, H Rohan, S Hickey, K Hickey, S Deegan, R Thompson, J Walker, C Kavanagh, S O’Shea, L Connolly.

Referees: J Dooley (Portlaoise), G Daly (Cork).