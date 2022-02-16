Cian Heaphy and Roy Downey in line for international debuts, as Keenan names 17-man Ireland squad for FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers

C&S NEPTUNE pair Cian Heaphy and Roy Downey have been drafted into Mark Keenan’s 17-man extended squad for next week’s FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers games with Switzerland and Cyprus and are in line for their first senior international caps.

Heaphy was selected in the extended squad for last November’s games, but wasn’t chosen for the pared down final 12. It’s a first FIBA EuroBasket call-up for Downey.

Downey did travel to China in 2015 for three games with an Irish representative side, Hibernia, however they were uncapped fixtures. Both Heaphy and Downey played crucial roles in getting C&S Neptune to last month’s InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup final.

Head coach Mark Keenan said: “The call-ups for Cian and Roy are richly deserved, they’ve been performing to a very high level for their club this season.

"We’ve a strong mix of domestic and foreign-based players and narrowing it down to the final 12 this weekend will be a difficult one, which is a testament to the depth we’re now building.

“We’re just eight days away from our first game of the February window, with a trip to Switzerland and then our home game against Cyprus on Sunday week.

Roy Downey of Coghlan C&S Neptune during the Hula Hoops Men's Pat Duffy National Cup Semi-Final match between Griffith College Templeogue and Coughlan C&S Neptune at Neptune Stadium in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"We’ve got a 1-1 record from the November games, which leave us very much in the shake-up in the group and we’re targeting more wins, as we look to reach the next stage of FIBA EuroBasket qualification.”

Keenan will announce his final 12-man squad this Sunday.

Ireland will play Switzerland in Fribourg on February 24th and then host Cyprus at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin on February 27th.

Ireland started their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers campaign last November with a 81-73 win over Cyprus in Nicosia, followed by a 97-70 home defeat against Austria.

Ireland senior men’s squad:

Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons) (captain), Ciaran Roe (Killester), Sean Flood (Omonia Nicosia), Adrian O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Cian Heaphy (C&S Neptune), Roy Downey (C&S Neptune), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Neil Randolph (Griffith College Templeogue), Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue), Eoin Quigley (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Taiwo Badmus (U.M.F Tindastoll Sauoarkrokur), Keelan Cairns (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig) Jordan Blount (UMF Sindri Hofn), John Carroll (Albacete), James Gormley (Baloncestro Aguimes), Will Hanley (Unattached), Brian Fitzpatrick (Odessa BC)