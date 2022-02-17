O’Brien-Whitmarsh happy to be back in Ramblers colours

BEINEÓN O’Brien-Whitmarsh makes his return to Cobh Ramblers for the 2022 League Of Ireland First Division season eager to become a key attacking outlet for Darren Murphy’s side.

After joining from Cork City, he is back for what is his second spell at the St Colman’s Park club.

During his first period at Ramblers, O’Brien-Whitmarsh broke into the first team while still an U17 player at the club.

Beineón has spent the last few years with Cork City and in 2021 was a regular in Colin Healy’s first team side, scoring four league goals for the Rebel Army last season.

He comes from a very talented football family, with younger brother Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh a very promising young attacker at Cork City, who has featured recently and scored for Ireland underage squads.

Speaking to The Echo, Beineón discusses the main motivating factors behind him making the move back to Ramblers.

“Having spoken to Murph, Conor Meade and lads like that, it’s definitely become a lot more professional and the club is going in the right direction.

“That definitely stood out to me. Working with the likes of Conor Meade and John O’Flynn as a forward is great. Hopefully, it will push me on a lot now this year.

“There is a young, hungry group there. So we look to do well this year and to definitely push for a playoff place. There is definitely a lot of quality in the squad.

“100 years is a big milestone. So there is definitely a buzz around the club in that sense. There are new crests on the jerseys and that looks very nice as well. Look, hopefully, it is a good year for us.”

While at City, O’Brien-Whitmarsh showed flashes of his attacking potential, including finding the back of the net in the Cork FAI Cup victory away to Premier Division side Sligo Rovers last summer.

March 11 should be an intriguing evening therefore for Beineón at Turner's Cross when Ramblers travel to face City in the first local derby of the 2022 First Division season.

Ramblers will indeed be very familiar with the attacking ability he possesses. As he alludes to, O’Brien-Whitmarsh will be working with one of the great League Of Ireland goal scorers in former Cork City man John O’Flynn, who is part of Darren Murphy’s backroom staff at St Colman’s Park.

Outlining what he feels this Cobh Ramblers side are capable of throughout the season ahead, O’Brien Whitmarsh described:

“The playoff spots have to be what we are looking at. Obviously, the league is very strong this year and probably the strongest it’s been looking at all of the squads there.

“Every team is good and there are a lot of workmanlike teams in this league. There is no team that is going to roll over for you. It is definitely a competitive league this year.

“But there are definitely bundles of quality in our squad and even though we are young, we are a hungry group and there are a lot of talented lads there.

“So as long as the basics are there and the hard work, the quality will shine through there.”

Starting with the opening game of the season away to Longford Town, O’Brien-Whitmarsh hopes Cobh can hit the ground running.

“I am just going to expect the same as every team. It is going to be a battle first and then as the game settles down, then the ball will start to come out.”

O’Brien-Whitmarsh had a message for the Ramblers supporters ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“We are a young side, but there's definitely is quality there.

“I think everyone will be a bit surprised by us this year. I think we are going to go under the radar a little bit, but I think we’ll surprise a lot of the teams.

“We are definitely looking for the playoff places. So just get behind us is all I’d say.”

On what is the 100th anniversary of Cobh Ramblers, Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh will be seeking to make his mark on what is a landmark year for the St Colman’s Park club.

His first home league game back in Cobh colours is against Wexford, who now have former Ramblers keeper Paul Hunt in their playing ranks, on February 25.

It is going to be a massive year for Ramblers and all at the club hope a promotion playoff push will be at least on the cards.