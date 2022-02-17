Stephen Dornan making his mark with in Londonin national league

AN Inniscarra native is among those involved in what has been a very impressive start to the Allianz National Football League for the London senior footballers.

Stephen Dornan and his London teammates have commenced the campaign in rip-roaring fashion.

In the opening NFL Division 4 tie, London roared back from 10 points down to secure the victory against Carlow. It's even more remarkable because it was their first competitive match in 23 months.

To prove it was no fluke, London made it two wins out of two courtesy of a victory over Ephie Fitzgerald's Waterford.

Next up is a meeting with Leitrim, who are now managed by Mayo footballing legend Andy Moran, on February 20.

“It has been brilliant, two wins from two,” Dornan said. “I think that it is the first time London have done two in a row starting the league. So it has been good. We are going well and hopefully, we can keep it up.

“Ten points down no matter what it is going to be hard to win that game. They got a man sent off, but we were coming back before that anyway. That helped us to drive on and we were able to get on top of them.

“The Carlow game showed our fitness levels as well to keep going for the full 70 minutes and just drive it home.

“In the Waterford game, there was a huge wind in the first half. I think we were saying if we kept it within four or five points against the wind, then we would be right in the mix.

“Again we just kept going in the second half and we were able to use that wind and kick a few points.

“They had a good draw against Tipperary the week before, so I think we were very happy to come out on top there.

“It has been unbelievable. There is a good buzz in there now at the moment as well and especially after the two wins.

“So it is great. You get a little bit of a taste of home and it is good to have. London is a huge city and to have that training on Tuesdays and Fridays is brilliant.

“We are all working in the city and it is just good to have that outlet.”

Inniscarra's Stephen Dornan is tackled by Fermoy's Ronan Morrisson during the 2017 Cork County U21 A hurling final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

He's looking forward to next weekend's game.

“Leitrim are up next in the league, so it will be tough. I know they had a good win against Tipperary last time out.

"Nobody is expecting much from us, so hopefully we can just keep driving on and get a result there as well.

“I think there were only 13 players from that London panel that ended that time in 2020. So there were a lot of new players that wanted to prove themselves as well.

“We don’t want to change anything now, just keep doing what we are doing and hopefully we can keep the ball rolling.”

A bonding weekend away in Ulster was to also prove beneficial for this London squad, as they played Down on a Friday night before playing against the Armagh U20s the next day.

“It was brilliant, even just getting to know the lads. Traveling away you are spending a lot more time with them.

“We are based from all over Ireland, so getting that weekend together was good for the bonding, getting to know each other and playing with each other as a team."

The Connacht Senior Football Championship draw sees London face off against Leitrim in the quarter-final, with the possibility of a clash for the victors to face off against Mayo or Galway in the semi-final.

“We have Leitrim in the first round of the Championship on Easter weekend. So we’d be hoping to get a result there," outlines Dornan.

“We will just hope to get as far as possible in Connacht and see where we can go.

“There is a huge panel there. You can see in the two games that we have played, the subs coming on have made a huge difference.

“That is just going to drive it on even more in training. Every training and every training match we have, everyone wants to get the jersey. So it has been good.”