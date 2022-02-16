Cork to support Congress motion on All-Ireland football championship format

Cork will go green when it comes to determining the future of the All-Ireland SFC.

The GAA’s annual Congress on Saturday week, February 26 at the Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Co. Mayo will vote on proposed changes to the football championship. Central Council had considered two options – green and red – before proposing that the green one go before delegates.

At Tuesday night’s Cork County Board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the various motions for Congress were debated. While county board secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan would prefer if it were possible to vote for an appropriate ‘red’ option – whereby the provincial competitions would be played early in the year, decoupled from a national league-style championship – that will not be on the Clár and instead the options are the green method and the status quo.

Under the green system, the Allianz Football League and provincial championships proceed as usual, with the four provincial winners as top seeds for a 16-team championship comprising four groups of four.

The provincial runners-up will be second seeds with the third and fourth seeds based on national league placings.

“I would certainly propose that Cork would support the green option,” O’Donovan told the meeting.

“I would think that the red option, which was proposal B previously, was the motion that we should be supporting, but that is not on the table.”

A curiosity of the green plan is that the 24 group games will only reduce 16 down to 12, as the second-placed sides will host the third-placed sides in preliminary quarter-finals before the four winners progress to the quarter-finals to take on the group winners.

Freemount delegate John O’Flynn felt that this element left something to be desired.

“I am gobsmacked that the experienced people that put this together came with three from each group,” he said, “it’s a serious flaw in the proposal.” O’Donovan noted that this area of the proposal may yet be revisited.

The 16 counties not competing for the Sam Maguire will go into the second-tier Tailteann Cup, with seedings again based on league standings. One slight difference in the knockout section of that competition is that only three of the four third-placed sides will take part in the preliminary quarter-finals, with New York taking the other spot.

Cork will be opposing motions calling for a return of the minor grade to U18 as well as one that seeks to make it mandatory for adult players to undertake courses in gambling and substance abuse. No decision was taken on the Central Council motion to introduce an U19 grade to replace minor (currently U17) and U20.

At the previous week’s meeting, two delayed motions from the county convention had been passed. The Freemount proposal regarding the changing of the GAA’s insurance year to January 1-December 31 did not make Congress but has been passed to Central Council.

In addition, Killeagh’s motion on jersey number legibility was not eligible for Congress as changes to playing rules can only be brought in years divisible by five. However, it has been brought to the GAA’s standing committee on playing rules, which has the power to put it on the clár for the 2023 Congress.

That committee has an interesting one up for discussion this year in that there will be a vote on the creation of a new penalty area, albeit without it being clearly marked. If passed, penalties would be awarded for fouls inside the 20m line in both hurling and football – but only if the offence is also 25m or more from the sideline.

Meanwhile, this week Brendan Keary, CEO of Kearys Motor Group, presented Cork GAA senior players and kit men with their new Renault Trafic Sport kit vans for the 2022 season. This is the second year of a three-year partnership between Kearys Renault and Cork.

“We are delighted to sponsor these new branded vans for this season and are very proud of our young players here in Cork,” said Brendan Keary.

“We hope that the players and management enjoy use of the vans and wish all teams and clubs in Cork GAA every good wish for a successful season.”