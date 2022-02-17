Former Cork City star Danny Murphy returns to Cork to progress his coaching career

WHILE only for a short stay, he’s back where his coaching career began for him.

Former Cork City player Danny Murphy is back on Cork soil this week undertaking the first block of his UEFA A coaching Licence.

Having travelled over from the UK, Murphy chose to do the FAI course here in Cork as he believes it’s the best well run course and because he began his coaching in Cork many years ago, it's fitting for him to begin his A licence here this week.

One of 30 coaches to undertake the course this week in Rochestown Park, Murphy was delighted to start the course he’s been waiting so long to do.

“Eventually I got to start the course this week after waiting a couple of years due to the pandemic,” said Murphy.

“It’s great being back in Cork again, albeit a short and busy time but nonetheless it’s great to see familiar faces and it’s fantastic to be doing the course.

"I wanted to come back and do my license in Ireland with the FAI as I did my B license with them and really enjoyed the course and the people who run the courses.

"And it is a bonus that it is here in Cork. It’s great to be back as obviously I don’t get much opportunity any more.

“It was a disaster having to wait so long to do the licence but all I could do is be patient and it’s great to be in the thick of it now this week.

“It's very important to me to upskill myself by doing my badges as I still have loads I want to learn in the game.

"The more educated I can become it will help me get to where I want to be and that's coaching at the highest possible level I can.

Colaiste Stiofain Naofa's Danny Murphy on the ball from Carlow IT's Stephen Moloney during the CFAI Umbro cup at Tramore Road.

“Having your badges done is something people look for if you want to progress in the game.

"Who knows I might get a job back at Cork City some day, laughs Murphy.

Murphy began his coaching career at Blarney after leaving Cork City as a player.

Since then he has gained a lot of experience while currently head of Welling.

“After finishing with Cork I took the player managers job at Blarney United.

"After that I ended up going to America for four years with Carolina Elite Soccer Academy, working mainly in the womens/girls elite game, then I came back to England where I currently work with Welling United.

“I set up the girls academy and Womens team, and now I’m doing both the men’s Erith and belvedere and welling womens so it's been a busy time of late but I love it.

“It's been a long season but the women's team have had a good year.

"They reached the semi final of the two cups and are currently fourth in the league.

"We were promoted two divisions last season (welling united) and the men's team (erith and belvedere) has been a really great project.

“The women's team play in the London and South East Regional League, which is the sixth tier of the english game.

"I started the team from nothing two years ago and we have had loads of success.

"The men's play in the Southern Counties East Football League tier five of the english league.

"Already for me this year there has been many highlights and all incentives for me to learn more and more in the game by doing my badges.

“Our women’s team have shown massive progress and one stand out moment for me was their semi final against Gillingham.

"Although we lost two nil the girls gave a really good account of themselves considering they are three leagues above us so for me that’s very pleasing and it allows me believe our coaching is making an impact.

"The men's also have made great strides.

"We beat Charlton in the London cup, the boys did really well and it was a great occasion.

"My aim with both teams for the remainder of the season is to continue to develop and keep progressing up through the leagues.

"We set ourselves goals at the beginning of the season and I’m delighted that we seem to be achieving these.

"In doing the course this week, I hope the knowledge and experience gained will help me to gain future success in the game.”