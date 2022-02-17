Players have to be good in dressingroom for the season to be a success for Cork City

THE PRESSURE is on Cork City to gain promotion from the First Division this season. After finishing sixth last season, City manager Colin Healy has made several signings to strengthen the squad and increase the club’s chances of promotion.

Kevin O’Connor, Ally Gilchrist and James Donna have all added quality but Healy believes a player has to have more than just talent to be part of the team on a regular basis.

"When you are signing players, you look at everything they will bring. Yes, someone can be a good player on the pitch but then what is he like off the pitch.

"The player has to be good for the dressing room. It’s just not as easy as ‘sure we will go and get him’. There has to be a bit of work done before signing a player.

"I have decided against signing players in the past because of their character. Players have to be right for the dressing room. The atmosphere in the dressing room is the most important thing. When players come in for training in the morning they have to be happy, they have to create a good environment."

City went down in 2020 and Healy believes they didn't have the right mix in the squad.

"When I came in first at the end of the season, they got relegated, it wasn’t a good dressing room and I could tell straight away. I’ve been in plenty of dressing rooms as a player, with the likes of Dan Murray, Benno [Alan Bennett], Joe Gamble, we had good dressing rooms but I could tell when I came in first it wasn’t a good dressing room, so that is the most important thing, you have to get a good dressing room and everything will go from that."

The team returned back pre-season at the beginning of January and have played several friendlies during the past number of weeks. Healy is happy with how preparations have gone ahead of the new season.

“Pre-season has gone well. We have got new players and they have settled in quite quickly. We have played some good games. Training has been good. There is a good atmosphere around the place and like I said; the new lads have settled in really quickly which is important as well.

Barry Coffey will be a key player again for Colin Healy and Cork City. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

“I would say the squad is stronger this year than last. We have lost players as well from last year but we have brought in some good players so I would like to think we will be stronger than last year.

“The players came back in good condition and I would be big on it. Their weight, their body fat, their fitness levels have to be at a good level because if they are not they are open to injuries.

"That stuff is so important. I know the football is important, but what they do off the pitch is so important as well. They have to be able to look after themselves so that they can perform at the top level, and now that we have three games a week on some occasions, they are going to have to look after themselves.

“I think in this job, there is always pressure on you. It is the biggest club in the country. It’s up to us to get us out of this division. It’s going to be tough. Waterford will be strong. Galway will be strong. But we have strengthened from last year, so I would like to think that if the lads put their heads down and work hard, and we all pull together, hopefully we will have a good season.

“The start last year wasn’t good enough and we all know that. I think the players only got up and running halfway through the season. But the start killed us last year and it was very difficult after that. But the positives out of it was that players did improve, especially when the fans came back in.

"The players enjoyed playing in front of the fans. It’s a different place, Turners Cross with the fans in. For any manager, they will say when the ground has an atmosphere in it, it is a different ball game."

He hopes they can challenge for silverware.

"I’d like to think we will be up there. It will be tough but that is the focus. That is what the players are aiming for and what the staff are aiming for. We will put in the work on and off the pitch and give the players an opportunity to go and compete at the top."