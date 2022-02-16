Cork students set for final showdown for UL in Sigerson Cup decider

THE Sigerson Cup semi-final was barely seconds old, when Sean Powter picked out David Clifford with an-eye-of-the-needle pass, which had goal written all over it.

But, the Kerry sensation couldn’t capitalise as DCU keeper David O’Hanlon spread himself and his outstretched left hand prevented UL from making a dream start.

Still, it didn’t matter as UL won by 0-14 to 0-11 to qualify for their first final in 25 years, taking on NUIG tonight in Carlow at 7.30 with TG4 broadcasting.

UCC and MTU Cork Campus may have bowed out en route, but there remains a strong Leeside connection as Clareman Ronan Keane, UL’s Development Officer, outlined.

“We have six Cork lads in the Sigerson panel and five of them have seen game-time along the way,” he told the Echo.

“Obviously, Sean Powter is the one who stands out at centre-back and he’s been outstanding for us all the way through.” Gearoid O’Donovan (Newcestown) has slotted in alongside the Cork star at right half-back while Chris og Jones (Iveleary), who misses the final through injury, Sean McDonnell (Mallow) and Elliott Connolly (O’Donovan Rossa) have tasted action, too.

“Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) is the sixth Corkman on the panel though he hasn’t played because of injury, though Maurice’s recent diagnosis is encouraging for a return, which is great news for him.”

UL are attempting an historic breakthrough while their opponents are going for a 23rd title and the first since 2003.

The Limerick university are also in Fitzgibbon Cup action this week which is no great surprise, but football is nudging its way through too.

“There has been an incremental rise in football in the last decade and much of that is down to having some very good Freshers’ teams,” Ronan added.

“Our intermediate team were involved in a semi-final of their championship on Monday which shows we have depth.

“And I believe anyone who makes our Sigerson Cup side has to be a serious footballer.”

There are strong Kerry and Mayo links to UL, as well as Clare supplying four players while Limerick, Kildare, Offaly, Galway and Wexford are also represented.

Yet, it’s Clifford’s presence which has impacted most of all, contributing a whopping 5-19 from wins over IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT, Queens and DCU.

“Sure, everyone knows what a special player he is though David would be the first to acknowledge that it’s all about the team.

“Yet, there’s no getting away from what we call the Clifford Factor.

“Friends of mine travelled to the semi-final against DCU such was the excitement generated by Clifford’s presence in the team.

“He’s a special talent who has been excellent for us in every game with his wide range of skills.

“Hopefully, he’ll get a good supply so that he can finish and execute like we all know he can.”

There are various reasons for football’s rise in the college, according to Keane.

“Our accessibility allows us attract players from all over really and our diversity of courses is another big plus.

“UL is viewed as a college which treats the four codes equally, hurling, football, ladies football and camogie.

“We re-designed our jersey to show that equality and pride in all our teams right across the board and football is growing as a result.” A proud Clareman, Keane is delighted with the Banner’s representation in the Sigerson panel.

“Obviously, there’s a big advantage in UL being so close, but the fact that Clare are a division 2 side and have been for a while now, is another reason.

History and tradition favour the Galway students, but UL have earned the right to be on the big stage on the most important night in third-level football.

“There’s no doubt ourselves and NUIG are in the final on merit.

“We’ve found the challenges as we’ve progressed have got tougher and tougher and our margins of victory have become smaller and smaller.

“I’d gladly settle now for a one-point win because Galway are a serious outfit, who are well managed by Maurice Sheridan.

“They’ve shown just how consistent they’ve been right throughout the competition and also got to the league final, where they lost to DCU,” Ronan concluded.