Ross And John Share In Monthly Awards Delight 

THE Autumn and winter days of 2021 will always be cherished around Midleton and St Finbarr's GAA Clubs following their respective county senior title victories.

Before the new season begins and championship titles are put on the line, there was a unique opportunity recently to spotlight two men who played central roles in their club's wins.

Rock solid St Finbarr's football netminder John Kerins and exciting Midleton wing forward Ross O'Regan were honoured jointly as the final monthly winners of the 96FM/C103 GAA Sports Star Awards held in association with joint sponsors Rochestown Park Hotel.

Family and friends of both winners along with County Board representatives, club members and representatives of the joint sponsors were all in attendance at this pleasant function to honour these two outstanding players.

The hurling Final was first in the limelight and for Ross O'Regan it was a huge day in his career, as he proved a real wizard on the wing firing over four delightful points.

Ross was particularly influential in the first half when his team exploded into the game with a series of spectacular points..

John Kerins went into football folklore in Togher after his exploits in the never to be forgotten nail biting semi final over Castlehaven.

A penalty saver and penalty scorer, John's impact ensured his beloved club made it to the County Final, where they edged out Clonakilty in another fascinating hour's football.

For both award winners, their delight was coupled with huge acknowledgement of their colleagues as they appreciated the team ethic very much coming to the fore in those thrilling never to be forgotten wins.

Munster Club Semi Final in TUS Gaelic Grounds

"When you are playing a team sport, it's all about the rest of lads pushing you on, when you get an award like this," said Ross O'Regan.

"It was a great occasion for us to win the county. All season it was our goal to get to the Final and push it over the line.

"The last group game against Sar's showed us where we were and what we needed to work on. I suppose we had nothing to lose in the knock out stages.

"Beating Erin's Own and Blackrock gave us great confidence going into the Final - they are two very good teams.

"Ben O'Connor had a big influence on us all - he came in a few years ago and brought something different that we had not seen before.

"He knew what he wanted to achieve. If you want someone to get you fired up, he wasn't shy in getting you going."

Looking ahead Ross and his team mates are enjoying a bit of downtime, but already looking forward to getting back into action.

"We just try and do a bit on our own in the off season and then once the games come around, you are just looking forward to driving on again," he concluded.

"It was a massive year for all of us," said football winner John Kerins.

"At the beginning, we tried to set our stall out to win the county - The Munster title was a really nice feather in the cap and in the end the journey just ended in a bit of disappointment with the All-Ireland semi final defeat.

"Nevertheless, considering the length of time it has been since we last won a provincial title, we would have to be very happy with the last 12 months."

As for his heroics in the penultimate round.

"It was fairly sweet after what had happened a year earlier in the same circumstances.

"It was just the luck of the draw the way it turned out. Personally, I was just delighted to stand up and be counted in that sort of a game. Clonakilty put in a massive effort all season and we knew it would be very tough against them in the decider.

"It was anybody's game right to the end. For us, it's great now to have won three major trophies in recent years."

Pressed on his delight in picking up an individual accolade - the unassuming goalkeeper admitted it's "nice recognition."

However, John highlighted that with over 40 players on the panel, it's the efforts of everybody that makes success possible. "

For me it's more of a thank you to all the rest of the squad for getting me there".

A club victory Dinner will soon follow and then it's back to basics again and the forthcoming league and championship schedule which John is already looking forward to in the not too distant future.

"We have been free since the All-Ireland Semi Final, but in the next few weeks we will look again at setting our stall out for the new campaign."