Glenthorn put in five-star display against Glen Celtic in AUL Premier game

Glen Celtic 0

Glenthorn Celtic 5

GLENTHORN CELTIC produced a five star display after a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Glen Celtic in their Premier clash at Mayfield United’s all-weather facility.

It was a fairly one-sided affair for most of the 90 minutes as Glenthorn imposed their superiority from the off and it was Marco Crowley who exchanged passes with Shane Duggan before his cross broke for Jason McGrath who steered goal-wards – only to see Brendan Long collect comfortably between the sticks.

Long was called upon again soon afterwards when he had to stretch to push out for a corner from Crowley’s forceful strike.

And after Adam Lee produced a fine run which in the end was foiled by Vinnie Lonergan, Marco Crowley weaved his way through before looping over from the edge of the box.

Glenthorn were well in command now and after working the ball out of defence, Shane Duggan fed Adam Lee who drilled straight at Brendan Long.

At the other end, Graham Murphy had to get his body behind a fizzing effort from Adam Cambridge.

But, Glenthorn applied the pressure once again with Marco Crowley cutting in from the left, but after narrowing his angle too much; Long was off his line in time to abort the threat.

The inevitable happened after that and from Crowley’s corner, Fintan Forde found himself totally unmarked at the far post where he powered his header home for Glenthorn’s opener on 31.

A response from Glen Celtic saw Ian Kent heading wide from Eoin O’Sullivan’s sweeping cross.

Glenthorn Celtic's Sean O'Connor looks in control in the action against Glen Celtic at the Mayfield United all-weather facility.

Glenthorn were awarded a penalty minutes later with Glen Celtic losing the services of Brendan Long after being shown a red card by referee Tom McCarthy.

Glen O’Donovan was entrusted to take over between the posts, but could not do anything about Jason McGrath’s blazing effort from the spot to make it 2-0 just minutes before the break.

It was 3-0 to Glenthorn ahead of the interval when Adam Lee exchanged passes with Adam Lynch before finding the net with a cracking finish.

The second period was just five minutes in when Glenthorn expanded their lead.

And it arrived following a sweeping move which commenced with Adam Lynch when he played it on for Adam Lee who found Marco Crowley on the inside and when the striker saw his effort parried by Glen’s keeper, Edwin Buckley was first to pounce to send the rebound high into the net – 4-0 to Glenthorn on 50.

Then, after Fintan Forde was unlucky to see his header flash over from a corner, Glen Celtic’s problems were further compounded when they had Dan Kelleher sent off.

But, after Ian Cotter fired wide from the edge of the box at one end, Glen had a chance to open their scoring after being awarded a penalty, but Ian Kent failed to beat Graham Murphy with his low effort from the spot.

After that, it was back to business as usual with Glenthorn dictating play once again and when Jamie Dunne fired narrowly wide with a low effort, Marco Crowley smacked an unstoppable effort high into the Glen net for Glenthorn’s fifth on 65.

Further near misses followed from Jamie Dunne and Wayne Doherty as Glenthorn continued to impose their control on the game until referee Tom McCarthy brought closure to the contest in the end.