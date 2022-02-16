Grattan battle to end in Junior Cup but lose out to Tolka Rovers

Grattan United 1

Tolka Rovers 3

GRATTAN UNITED bowed out of the FAI Junior Cup after going down 1-3 to Dublin side Tolka Rovers in their fifth round tie at O’Neill Park.

Under pressure from the off, Grattan did grow into the game and in fact gave themselves a fighting chance, but defensive frailties in the end became their downfall as Tolka took full advantage when opportunity knocked.

Tolka were explosive from the off and what a chance fell for them when Eoin Humphries reached Brennan with a lofted pass, but the winger fired over from the edge of the box.

Tolka continued on the front-foot and James Burns was brought into action when he had to get down to smother a low effort from Humphries after good build up play involving Costello and Alan Daly.

Tolka continued to press and it was James Burns who had to produce a strong save from Brennan’s fizzing free kick.

Grattan were far from settled in these early exchanges and were relieved to see Brennan once again unable to keep his effort down from the edge of the box.

Grattan’s Bullman did manage to provide Harte with a half-chance, but he skewed off course with his effort.

Then, on the break, Humphries fed Brennan in a good position, but not for the first time the winger drills over from a favourable position.

When play shifted to the other end, Christopher Bullman slipped by his marker, but was foiled by a low save from Clint Murray.

A great opportunity fell for Tolka again when Wesley Delaney’s free kick bounces kindly for Grimes, but his effort whistled agonisingly past the upright.

Referee Tom McCarthy is flanked by Grattan's captain John Paul O'Sullivan (right) and Tolka Rovers' Dylan McLaughlin. Also in picture are Tony Thompson and Mick Flaherty.

Grattan were shown signs of settling into the tie and what a chance they had when from Harte’s magnificent delivery, the ball came into the path of Anthony Burns who hooked over with the goal at his mercy.

With just four minutes into the second period, Tolka were reduced to ten men when Cameron Brennan was sent from the field of play,

This was an opportunity now for Grattan to take hold of the numerical advantage.

But, after Mark O’Sullivan sees his looping effort bounce off the bar before going over, Grattan’s defence allowed a through ball get past them which gave Tolka’s Denis Kinehan the chance to steal in and slide past Burns for the opener.

A dreadful back pass after that allowed Costello to break through and when Burns parried from the winger, Eoin Humphries was on hand to stare into an unprotected net on the hour.

Grattan refused to be bowed and from a low cross, Paudie Crowley got a touch which was well saved by Clint Murray.

Then, Thomas Dunne came to Tolka’s rescue to head away from a viciously in-swinging corner.

But, as Grattan were forced to chase the game, Dean Murray had to throw his body in the line to block from Kinehan.

And after Harte slammed the side netting from Fleming’s near post corner, the goal of the game arrived when Kinehan was allowed show fleet of foot down the left channel before dinking over Burns to score a marvellous goal as well as make it 3-0 to Tolka on 84 minutes.

The Grattan United side that went down 1-3 to Tolka Rovers in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup at O'Neill Park.

Grattan never gave up and their resilience paid off when John Paul O’Sullivan found the net to make it 3-1.

We nearly saw a sensational finish when Murray had to save well from John Paul O’Sullivan before Gary Coughlan also made the Tolka keeper work with a neat touch, but it was too little too late.

Grattan Utd: James Burns, Anthony Burns, Harry Goulding, Keith Harris, Erick Shinkwin, Mark O’Sullivan, Gary Coughlan, Christopher Bullman, John Paul O’Sullivan, Anthony Harte and Cian Hawkins.

Subs: Aaron Broderick and Eric Fleming for Cian Hawkins and Mark O’Sullivan (60), Dean Murray for Harry Goulding (63), Paudie Crowley for Christopher Bullman (65).

Tolka Rovers: Clint Murray, Alan Daly, Thomas Dunne, Wesley Delaney, Dylan McLaughlin, Dean Brady, Aaron Costello, Keith Ross Grimes, Eoin Humphries, Eamon Moylan and Cameron Brennan.

Subs: Denis Kinehan for Eamon Moylan (30), Dean Haslen and Michael Murray for Keith Ross Grimes and Wesley Delaney (55), Conor McCarthy for Aaron Costello (70), Dean Moore for Dean Brady (80),

Referee: Tom McCarthy. (Assistants: Mick O’Flaherty and Tony Thompson).