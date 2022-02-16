Gordon Walker resolves to get back for City before the season ends

WHEN all the hard work of pre-season is almost done and the first game of the season is in sight, most players' main aim is to make the starting XI.

In Cork City’s pre-season friendly against St Pat's recently, Gordon Walker was playing well, picking up from where he finished last season slotting in at the back. Unfortunately, after a freak incident, Walker now will be sidelined for most of the coming season.

He's devasted by the injury but determined to come back better than ever.

“I was just trying to block a cross from a wide area and when I hit the ground my ankle had planted and that’s when I heard the snap,” said Walker.

"I wanted to think at first it was just the tape from my shin guard that snapped but I looked straight down to my leg and looking at my ankle swelling through the sock, I can’t really describe the pain. It was something I haven’t felt before and I hope nobody else has to feel it."

The scan showed he had a spiral fracture on the fibula, his ankle had popped out of place and he snapped the ligaments clean off. Grisly to say the least.

"It was only until the surgeon who operated on me went into my foot with a camera realised I needed to undergo almost a double surgery in one, where he pinned my ankle back in with a plate to structure the leg back together as well as anchoring my ligaments from my ankle back to my foot.

“It’s heartbreaking for anyone to suffer an injury and I am no different. Injuries are the worst part of a footballer's career and fortunately for me this is my first and hopefully last where I’ll see a long period out on the sidelines with an injury.”

City kick off their season on Friday night away to Bray and although Walker won’t be on the pitch he is excited about the season and confident the team will do well.

Gordon Walker of Cork City in action against Carlton Ubaezuonu of Galway United at Turner's Cross last season. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

“It’s hard for me to put a timeline on when I’m back or how long it’s going to be, all I can do now is focus on the rehab I’m given by the physios and the team at the club that will help me get back as soon as possible.

"We’re all really looking forward to the start of the season. the team is great. I think you can even see from the pre-season games the results are better than the previous one which is a small plus. We are a tight-knit group with the same expectations as each other and that’s to win football matches and get out of the division.

"We have played Killarney, Finn Harps, St Pats, and Shels where we did quite well in all of them and I think there have been massive improvements from everyone which is great to see.

“We have brought in a few new lads who have gelled excellently with the team, some real quality and experienced players which is of course needed to compete in this division as known to us is a tough division. I wish them all the best and hope it works out for them the best possible way as much as I want it to work out for us as a team as much."

In comparison to last year, he thinks they have a bit more depth in the squad, adding quality and competition for places.

"I think it’s between Uniss Kargbo and Josh Honohan now to fill the right-back position and right now I couldn’t put my finger on who will take the spot as they are both quality ambitious players. I’m sure they’ll both give the manager headaches each week on who to play as they are both that good.”

Walker signed from UCC late last season. However, it didn’t take long before he cemented his place at right back and he looks forward to getting back there again before the end of the season.

“I think I started pre-season quite well, if I’m honest it’s probably been the sharpest I’ve felt in my career to date which is obviously hard to say but what’s done is done and there’s no point in dwelling on it. I just have to look forward and stay focused on the task I have ahead to get back fit and recovered in the best possible way I can hopefully before the end of the season.

“I came to the club late last season and although it wasn’t ideal, I knew I had to showcase myself to Colin to try be part of his plans going forward so I’m happy to think I had a good enough year and to be back again is great.

“My aim for this season now is just to rehabilitate my leg and take each day at a time and hopefully see myself back out across the white lines at Turner's Cross at some point this season. That’s the plan anyhow.”