Premier side Lakewood too strong for Midleton in U12 CWSSL cup

Midleton 0

Lakewood 3

LAKEWOOD eased into the next round of the Under 12 Denise McCardle Moore Cup when they defeated Midleton 3- 0 at Knockgriffin Park, with two goals in the first half sealing the home sides fate.

Both teams came into this fixture with a fine run of form to date with Midleton sitting on top of league 2 while Lakewood currently lead the Premier division league, with both teams having only lost one game in eight played this season.

The difference in standards between the teams with the hosts being two divisions lower was quite evident with the Premier team dominating play throughout the pitch and contained Midleton in their own half for some considerable time as the visitors were keen to avoid a cup upset.

However, Midleton did have some chances on goal, with Sarah Cahill having a couple of opportunities which were well covered by Lakewood keeper Katie Hogan, while at the other end Midleton goalkeeper Kate Byrne was particularly busy in keeping her team in the game with a string of excellent blocks as the visitors looked for an early score.

Lakewood had numerous chances on goal during the first half, and scored their first goal midway through the first half when Aoife Madden’s cross was whipped into the centre from a run down the wing and found Faye Honohan who duly sent the ball into the back of the Lakewood net.

By the 26th minute the visitors had doubled their lead when Aoife Madden’s cross from the wing was bundled into the net by Mia Moynihan giving Byrne no chance as the visitors were cruising at this stage of the game.

The Midleton team that played against Lakewood in the CWSSL U12 Denise McArdle Moore Cup at Knockgriffin Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The second half saw the home side press forward as they looked to get back into the game, but were denied by a strong Lakewood back line and even managed to create chances of their own with Michaela Moynihan, Eadaoin Sheehan and former keeper Katie Horgan who went outfield in the second half.

The visitors were dominant as the half progressed, creating some good chances which fell to Aoife Madden and Ella O’Sullivan whose efforts went just wide of the post. The Midleton defence were being held back in their own half, only occasionally breaking out and counter attacking with Sara Cahill’s probing runs down the wing which were dealt with by the Lakewood defence.

Lakewood’s pressure on goal was duly rewarded in the 49th minute as they extended their lead even further when Ella O’Sullivan met a poor kick out in the centre and duly belted the ball back into the Midleton net from just inside the penalty area to give her side a comfortable 3-0 lead.

In the end, it was the Premier league leaders who progressed into the next round of the competition who were just too strong for a very spirited Div 2 team who certainly played their part in an entertaining cup tie match.

Midleton: Katie Byrne, Grainne Linehan, Fia Deasy, Beth Hennessy, Sophie Shanahan, Ellody Devery, Sophia Rice, Anna Burke, Nessa Cronin, Sara Cahill, Roskana Jadach, Leyla Raissa, Leah Fitzgerald, Madelyn O’Halloran, Kara Fitzgerald, Mia Reynolds

Lakewood: Katie Hogan, Siobhan Sheehan, Ella O’Sullivan, Aoife Madden, Amelia Scully, Bea O’Connor, Aisling Cooper, Michaela Moynihan, Eadaoin Sheehan, Faye Honohan, Ros Ni Lionsigh, Clare Murray, Cora Brett, Melanie Walsh, Marie O’Connor

Referees: - Maurice O’Connor and Cormac Devery.