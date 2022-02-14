Cork hurling teams won't contest for club All-Irelands without All-Star players

BEFORE Midleton played Kilmallock in the Munster club championship in December, Pat Ryan spoke about his experience in the provincial competition with Sarsfields.

Sars had an excellent team in his time, reaching seven county finals between 2008-‘15, winning four. Ryan was involved in those four campaigns with the club in Munster, first as a player, and then as a manager. And he noticed a pattern.

“We had a very solid team, excellent,” said Ryan in the Sunday Times. “Very dominant in Cork, but you couldn’t say that when we got to the next level [Munster club] that we had an X factor. I don’t think we had that X-factor hurler. That has been an issue [for Cork clubs].

“When I look at the teams that beat us, De La Salle had Kevin Moran and John Mullane. Two All-Stars. Two very similar teams; there was nothing in the game. But they were the difference. We went up to Thurles, Lar Corbett and Padraic Maher beat us that day.”

Ryan spoke about his playing days when Sars would often play challenge games against the top sides, who were winning and consistently competing for All-Irelands - Athenry, Birr, Portumna, Ballyhale, all of whom had All-Star calibre hurlers.

So had Newtownshandrum, one of the top clubs of that same era in the 2000s.

“Newtown had Ben [O’Connor] and Jerry [O’Connor] and Pat Mulcahy, three All-Stars,” said Ryan.

Ben and Jerry, especially, could do things on the day that would win the game.”

It’s a fair point, and one worth investigating, both nationally and from a Cork perspective. The numbers are revealing; of every All-Ireland club winning team of the last 30 years, all but three had at least one All-Star, with many having multiple winners.

The only teams which didn’t have All-Stars in their ranks at that time of their All-Ireland success was Clarinbridge in 2011, Loughgiel Shamrocks in 2012 and Cuala in 2017.

Loughgiel are compromised in this debate because Antrim’s lower profile over the last three decades has denied their players the same platform to win All-Stars.

It could be argued that if Liam Watson was from another county that he would probably have won an All-Star. Watson showed his class in that 2012 All-Ireland final win against Coolderry, scoring 3-7, 2-4 from play.

Watson scored 0-16 when Loughgiel beat Na Piarsaigh in the All-Ireland semi-final after extra-time. That was a young Na Piarsaigh team that had won their first Munster title the previous December. Yet that youth also hinted at their immense promise; Shane Dowling won an All-Star just two years later.

QUALITY

Cuala are also an outlier because, while they didn’t have any All-Stars by 2017, that was an All-Star club team; 12 of the players which played that afternoon have played senior hurling for Dublin, while Con O’Callaghan has been one of the best footballers of the modern era.

By the time Cuala won their second All-Ireland the following year, O’Callaghan had secured the first of his three football All-Stars.

He may have never played senior hurling for Dublin, but O’Callaghan had - and still does - the potential to be one of the best finishers on the inter-county hurling scene.

Clarinbridge also had a handful of those hurlers. Alan and Mark Kerins played in the 2001 All-Ireland senior final, while Alan Kerins, Liam Donoghue and David Forde played in the 2005 All-Ireland final against Cork, with Donoghue captaining that team.

Alan Kerins went close to winning an All-Star in 2005. As well as winning an All-Ireland football medal in 2001, Kerins also has the unique distinction of winning All-Ireland senior club hurling and football medals, with his football medal won with Salthill-Knocknacarra in 2006.

Clarinbridge’s hardened experience was further reflected in 2011 through the Kerins brothers, Donoghue and Forde having played in the 2002 All-Ireland club final defeat to Birr.

All All-Ireland winning teams of the last 30 years had those X-factor players that Ryan was referring to, but so did the vast majority of the beaten finalists. Statistics don’t always paint the truest picture, but there is still a glaring difference between the number of X-factor players on winning teams compared to beaten finalists; 15 of those 30 losing teams did not have an All-Star at that particular time.

X-FACTOR

A lot of those teams still had X-factor players, but many weren’t as established or experienced enough at that time as their conquerors were. Mike Houlihan (Kilmallock 1993), Tommy Dunne (Toomevara 1994) and Eddie Brennan (Graigue-Ballycallan 2001) all went on to win All-Stars after losing those All-Ireland club finals.

Expanding this argument is also reflective in the Munster club championship over the last three decades, with 22 of the 30 winners containing All-Star hurlers at that time of their success.

Pauric Mahony of Ballygunner takes a free in their win over Ballyhale Shamrocks. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Is this whole argument overstated? Possibly. Ballygunner only have one All-Star – goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe. Yet there is no denying that the Waterford side have X-factor players, especially Pauric Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson. Along with O’Keeffe and Mahony, Barry Coughlan, Ian Kenny and Philip Mahony also played in an All-Ireland senior final.

The number of X-factor players Ballyhale have is crazy for a club team – TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody. Reid and Fennelly have seven All-Stars combined while Mullen and Cody have shared the last three Young Hurler-of-the-Year awards. Along with Tipperary’s Eoin Kelly, Cody is the only player to have won successive awards in the last 25 years.

When Cork clubs were gobbling up Munsters and All-Irelands in the 1970s and 1980s, and in the 2000s through Newtown, all that success proved that X-factor players make a difference at provincial and All-Ireland club level.

Have Cork had enough of those players on their club teams competing in Munster over the years?

No.