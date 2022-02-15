John Horgan analyses the Cork Premier Senior Hurling contenders

THERE won’t be a sliotar struck in anger at championship level in the Premier SHC for five months at least but the draw, made last week, merited plenty of debate and there were plenty of talking points in its aftermath.

First and foremost it must be stated that the new group format has been a resounding success since its introduction and going forward it is certain to remain that way.

The SHC on Leeside is much changed from what it once used to be when very frequently it was dominated by the big three city clubs, the Glen, Barrs and Rockies.

Well, that is no longer the case and whilst two of those three have been very much to the forefront in recent years, it is generally recognised that the playing field is much more level now.

In fact, the championship is more open now than it has been for quite some time and the majority of teams believe that they are in with a shout at the commencement of every season.

The beauty of any group format is that a team can suffer a heavy loss in one game but can bounce back and make amends the next.

We saw that occurring last season with the Glen, losing heavily to Douglas in their opener but making up the lost ground thereafter and ending up losing out to Midleton in the final.

Midleton themselves lost to Sars at the group stage by 10 points but subsequently did everything right to claim the trophy.

With the group format and with just two of the four teams going through to the knockout stage, there has to be a competitive edge to all the games and the margin for error is minimal at all times.

A good start is very important although, as aforementioned, a loss is not a catastrophe and can quickly be turned around.

The draw for the 2022 championship in all three groups was certainly very interesting and there is the potential for every game to be hugely competitive.

The group that immediately caught the eye was the one featuring Blackrock, the Barrs, Charleville and Sars.

The first three here were grouped together again last season and joined by Erin’s Own with the Rockies and the Caherlag team emerging.

There have been changes to the Barrs and Rockies backroom teams for the new campaign and that will add considerably to the picture.

Ger Cunningham takes control again in Togher with Clare’s Louis Mulqueen getting his first taste of Cork club hurling in Church Road. He has a proven track record on the inter-county front and is sure to bring a renewed impetus to matters down there.

Sars were the fancy of many to go all the way again in 2021 but came up short against the Glen at the penultimate hurdle.

However, they are already being looked at as a leading contender again and that will brook little argument given the depth of the playing resources in Riverstown.

It’s 29 years now since the old trophy was taken up Barrack Street and for a club with the history and tradition of the Barrs, that is too long.

Eoghan Finn, St Finbarr's, eyes his target before firing over a point against Erin's Own. Picture: Larry Cummins.

But the optimism levels remain high in the club and the Premier MHC winning team of two years ago is now a year older and wiser.

Integrating a lot of them alongside the more experienced players will be a priority for Cunningham and if that is successfully achieved to the desired extent, they can be a formidable opponent for any side.

Charleville will be looked upon as the outsider in the group having been involved in a relegation match last season against Carrigtwohill but no team will take them lightly either in that group.

FAVOURITES

Sars and the Rockies will be the two teams that will be fancied to emerge from the group but nothing will come easy for any side.

Champions Midleton will be favourites to be one of the two teams to come out of the group featuring themselves, Douglas, newcomers Kanturk and Newtownshandrum.

Again, however, nothing should be taken for granted here but five months out from the commencement of proceedings the smarter money should be on them and Douglas to be one and two in the group.

The Glen have lost the last three finals but the cause will always endure in Blackpool and new team boss, Mark Kennefick is sure to bring a fresh bounce after guiding the minors out there to Premier glory last season.

That illustrated the great work that is ongoing in the Glen Field and there will be huge determination to get back to where they were in 2015 and 2016, top of the pile. And there will still be a very solid spine to the starting 15.

They will have neighbours Na Piarsaigh, Erin’s Own and Bishopstown for company in their group.

Erin’s Own ran Midleton desperately close last season in the quarter-final minus a man and Martin Bowen knows more than most what’s required at this level.

Bishopstown and Na Piarsaigh won’t look upon last season with any great satisfaction but that’s not saying it will be the same this time.

They will believe that they can be better and they may well be but in the betting stakes the Glen and Erin’s Own will be the favourites to make it through to the quarter-finals.

It’s all a good bit in the distance yet and the forthcoming SHL campaign might provide us with a little bit more information.

But the clubs are fully aware now of what will await them in the Autumn and their focus will intensify as time moves forward.