Mark Keane better suited to facing the sliotar but patience is needed

MARK Keane is clearly fond of a challenge.

You do not turn your back on a probable inter-county football career at home at the age of 18 to pursue a professional sport on the other side of the world, that you have never played before, if you didn't.

And when you do return from that sojourn in pro sport you then decide to forego the obvious route to inter-county fare by throwing your lot in with the county hurlers.

Like I said, he isn't afraid of a challenge.

When the news broke that the Mitchelstown native was leaving his AFL club Collingwood to come home to Ireland the smart money, initially, was that he would be linking up with Keith Ricken’s football squad.

He had, after all, had a rather famous cameo for the Cork footballers a couple of years ago when he managed the small matter of scoring a last-minute goal to beat Kerry in a Munster Championship knockout tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It looked the logical next step. But, very quickly news emerged that the Cork hurlers had got their sizeable claws into him and his head was turned.

No doubt Keane figured that if he was ever going to give hurling a go for Cork that it would have to be now.

If it does not work out then he can always go back to the big ball, but a move the other way would be extremely unlikely in the future.

The iron was hot anyway, given Keane’s exploits for Ballygiblin in their run to the All-Ireland Junior club hurling final, where they lost agonisingly to Kilkenny outfit Mooncoin. He had obviously not played much hurling in the previous few years but he was still able to utilise his 6' 4" frame, and his professional physical conditioning, in the pivotal centre-back role to lock the defensive spine for his club.

Cork hurler Mark Keane with Ballygiblin in Croke Park. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Interestingly, he also popped up in attacking positions when needs dictated it, which is significant given that a ball-winning attacking role is the most likely job that will be asked of him by Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

RAW

Which brings us to the pertinent question – what can we expect of Mark Keane in the campaign ahead? The simple answer is that we should not expect too much.

Anything that Keane does this year should be considered as bonus territory, as he should be really viewed as a long-term project, given how little hurling he has done in the past few years. He has catching up to do from a hurling perspective, so patience is paramount.

And probably the most important aspect of all is to consider how he would fit into the current Cork setup. The team may be in badly need of a strong, abrasive, ball-winning half-forward or full-forward, but when it comes down to it Cork hurling rarely picks that type of player.

The Cork management team are likely to persist with trying to outhurl every opposition they face, so someone with Keane’s physical attributes is likely to be seen as a ‘break glass in case of emergency’ option for Cork, for this year at least.

You only have to look at how Aidan Walsh was utilised to see this. The Kanturk man, who had similar characteristics to Keane given his size, athleticism and footballing background, did not shoot the lights out in the manner of other Cork forward options. He ultimately ended up being cast aside despite Cork’s need for physical presence in the top half of the pitch.

If Keane ends up showing that he is up to the rigours of top-level inter-county hurling, and that remains a big if, then in time it is possible that Cork end up deploying him in a similar role to what Tim O’Mahony currently performs.

Facing the ball might end up suiting him better and, as Limerick have shown the hurling world, having pacy, tall, strong men at wing-back is not exactly a negative.

Keane only turns 22 years of age on St Patrick’s Day. Time is very much on his side. His hurling career with Cork is likely to have ups and downs. There will be days when it will all fall into place and he looks the part, but conversely, there will probably be days when he resembles a fish out of water.

It will be a rollercoaster, but one that hopefully ends well for both Keane and Cork hurling. It won’t be easy, but then again, it would not be much of a challenge if it was.