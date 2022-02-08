Newcestown football boss prepares for toughest possible group

TWO West Cork rivals and Nemo Rangers will test Newcestown’s credentials to the maximum following the 2022 Cork GAA Premier Senior football championship draw.

Last year’s county championship runners-up Clonakilty, perennial challengers Castlehaven and dual senior club Newcestown will face one another in Group C this year’s PSFC. Add in the Premier Senior’s county winners from two years previous, Nemo Rangers, and this year’s aptly named ‘group of death’ contains four quality and experienced sides.

From Group C, two clubs will advance to the knockout stages, a third will face an early championship exit whilst a fourth might have to battle relegation to retain their top-flight status. Right now, It is impossible to predict how this particular group will finish.

Newcestown’s new manager Tim Buckley couldn’t have asked for a tougher start in his first year at the helm. Buckley’s immediate reaction to his club’s county championship draw mirrored that of most Cork GAA supporters.

“It is a very tough draw,” the Newcestown manager admitted.

“We have the Haven for the third year in a row. Clonakilty, a local derby again, and as for Nemo Rangers, I am not sure when we last played them in senior football championship but this is a tough draw for us, absolutely.”

One of the big advantages of introducing more streamlined championships is that the Cork county board can turn around a fixture list much earlier than recent years even without clarified throw-in times or venues. So, managers and players will shortly have an early picture of what’s ahead of them which should help focus minds and up the ante in training sessions over the coming weeks.

NO EASY GAMES

As part of his remit, delivering regular and meaningful games to the county’s club players is something Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan aspired to since first taking office. It is a worn-out cliché but the truth is that there are no longer any easy games when it to comes to any of the county’s football and hurling championships. This year’s PSFC draw proves that point.

“This is what we voted in three or four years ago, the new seeding system,” Tim Buckley commented.

“Newcestown is in a very strong group. That is where we are so we have to prepare for Castlehaven, Clonakilty and Nemo Rangers. Having fixtures sent on to us from the county board the week of the championship draws makes things easier, definitely, in terms of our preparation.

“Our first game is going to be very important. We will be facing Nemo in that. There are so many West Cork clubs in the premier senior grade right now that it is inevitable you will end up meeting one if not two of them most years.

“Look at Newcestown’s record over the last couple of years. In 2020, we had Carbery Rangers, Castlehaven and Ilen Rovers. Last year it was Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers again. Like they always do, our players will just get on with it. I can see each team taking points off one another so it is going to be very close no matter what way you look at it.”

Newcestown have no reason to fear any of their opening phase opponents. The west Cork club put in a battling display before losing 1-12 to 0-9 to the Haven in the group stages of the 2020 PSFC.

Last year, Newcestown put in another admirable effort before going down 2-12 to 1-10 to the Haven but bounced back to register an impressive win over Carbery Rangers. Tim Buckley’s club faced Clonakilty in the 2018 and 2019 championships, losing both encounters but only by a couple of points and one of those games (in 2018) after extra-time.

Of the four clubs competing in Group C, Newcestown will start as underdogs, so, will dual demands be a bigger issue for Tim Buckley and his players?

“We have hurling in the mix as well as everything else but we have always coped well with that. I don’t think it hinders us at all really,” Buckley added.

The only thing that might catch us are injuries as dual players won’t get the two weeks to recover in between games. We will go out and give it our best shot, what more can you do?

"It is a tough group, yes, but this is a talented Newcestown team too. As I said before, this group will see teams take points off one another so it is going to be very tight.”