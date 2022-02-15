Cork City history shows momentum is vital for a successful season 

AFTER a long preseason, Cork City will open their 2022 First Division campaign on Friday against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

Colin Healy’s side will begin the season as one of the three favourites for the title, with Waterford FC and Galway United expected to be their main rivals.

All three will fight it out to win the First Division which will guarantee promotion to the top flight of Irish football.

The other two will have to come through the play-offs in the winter if they are to play Premier Division football in 2023.

One thing City have going for them heading into the new season is a freight train of momentum, which began late last year and continued through their preseason preparations.

Everything goes back to the surge City made in the final few weeks of 2021.

Colin Healy’s team closed out their campaign by going unbeaten in their last five league games, a run which included a 3-0 victory over promotion-chasing Galway United.

They also knocked Sligo Rovers out of the FAI Cup and a penalty shoot-out denied them victory against St Patrick's Athletic in the next round.

The core group of players from this run have picked up where they left off. After beginning the year with a 3-1 victory over Killarney Celtic, City then won away to UCD and drew 1-1 with Finn Harps.

These results were the product of a core group of players who knew each other well from the previous season.

This was evident during the game with Finn Harps, with seven of the starting XI from the Galway game lining out that day.

This continuity has ensured momentum remains and it is a good omen for the year ahead, just like in 2013 and 2016.

Nine years ago, Tommy Dunny departed City as manager and Stuart Ashton took over.

His appointment coincided with a burst in form in the 10 remaining games of the 2013 league season. Out of 10 matches, City won seven, drew once, and lost just twice on a run that saw 22 goals scored.

Preseason 2014 was a continuation of form, this time under John Caulfield.

They hammered Avondale United 3-1 in their first game back, and this was followed up with wins over Waterford, Mervue United, and Longford Town. They then opened their season with one loss in 14 games in all competitions.

SEAMLESS

Familiarity in the squad ensured the momentum passed seamlessly from 2013 to 2014.

This was evident against St Patrick’s Athletic on the first night of the season at Turner’s Cross. Six of the starting XI that night lined out on the final night of the 2013 season against The Saints.

The majority of the changes were to City’s attack, with a new front four debuting in the 1-1 draw.

Two years later, Sean Maguire scored in extra-time to win City the FAI Cup.

This was the first trophy of John Caulfield’s reign as manager and the same group of players came back for more in 2017.

They began the year by playing St Mary’s in the Munster Senior Cup, and they won 4-0. They then drew 0-0 with Waterford in a friendly, before beating Blarney United in the cup semi-final and Cobh Ramblers in a friendly at St Colman's Park.

Their preseason campaign was rounded off by another trophy lift, this was the President's Cup and it came after a commanding 3-0 win over Dundalk at Turner’s Cross.

The momentum was carried through the winter by a settled squad with eight of the starting XI from the FAI Cup final also lining out in the Presidents Cup. This spine kick-started City’s title challenge with a 23-game unbeaten run in the league.

The double success that followed ignited a similar start to 2018. City once again sailed through preseason before lifting the Presidents Cup at Oriel Park.

The team lost just one of their first eight league games and they were top of the table by a point at the midseason break.

The team who beat Bohemians in June 2018 to give City the lead at the top of the Premier Division table had five of the starting XI from the team which lined out at the 2017 FAI Cup final. Once again, the club had a strong core to ensure continuity.

LAUNCHPAD

City aren’t the only team to see form from one season bleed into the next.

Shamrock Rovers under Stephen Bradley used their 2019 FAI Cup success as the launchpad for their first league title success in nine years.

Following their penalty shoot-out victory over Dundalk, which ended a 32-year wait for the cup, Rovers tore apart teams in preseason before their opening game of the 2020 Premier Division season.

This was against bitter rivals Bohemians at Dalymount Park and Aaron Greene scored a stoppage-time winner. A week later, their FAI Cup homecoming was attended by 5,106.

The team clearly fed off the energy that night as they put six goals past Cork City at Tallaght Stadium. Out of the starting XI who put six past Cork City, nine started the FAI Cup final against Dundalk.

In both situations, continuity was created between seasons with a settled squad who were used to playing with one another.

This ensured momentum remained, even after a break in the winter.

Continuity has been a hallmark of City’s preseason preparations this year, with the core group of the late-season surge in 2021 playing in friendlies.

All Colin Healy needs to do now is harness this momentum and get a positive result against Bray Wanderers to kickstart Cork City’s First Division challenge.