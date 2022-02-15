Melissa Duggan honoured to captain Cork against Meath

CORK got their Lidl Ladies NFL campaign up and running last Saturday as they made the trip to Meath to take on the All-Ireland champions,

With a new manager in Shane Ronayne and a share of established players missing for a number of reasons, this was never going to be an easy task. At the end of play Cork lost by two points, 1-8 to 2-7, but this was far from a bad display.

As well as all the Mourneabbey players, Cork were also missing Eimear Scally. And Hannah Looney and Niamh Cotter are also not involved this year, the former is in America with work and the latter is only on the way back from a long-term injury.

But it was far from that with the likes of Laura O'Mahony, Erika O'Shea, Emma Cleary and Katie Quirke leading by example.

Captain on the day was Melissa Duggan, in the absence of Mounreabbey's Maire O'Callaghan who like her club mates is still missing after their run in the All-Ireland club championship. Duggan is vice-captain this season and she is the type of player that always leads by example.

“Disappointed with the result, but we came up here to put in a performance, something we have been going at training. You know supporting each other and giving the chance for new players who have joined the panel to come on and get the opportunity to play at senior level.

“So yea disappointed with the result but happy with a lot of our performance. I thought our goal was a great team effort with Emma Cleary finishing it off in the end.

“We lost concentration a bit when they got the two goals but that is something we can work on and improve going forward.”

Speaking on her role as vice-captain for season and captain against Meath Melissa said: “I never imagined I would be standing in for Maire to captain Cork. It's a huge honour for me, my family, and my club at home so I am delighted to be able to captain Cork.

I'm not the most talkative on the field but hopefully, I will lead by example."

That she did against Meath and no doubt will do against Dublin next Saturday evening.

It's still not clear how many, if any, of the Mourneabbey contingent will be available against Dublin but that is a situation that has to be managed as they have had a long year with the club and it would be no great surprise to see none of them lining out again next weekend.

A second loss could end Cork's interest in the league but Ronayne has made no secret of the fact his eyes are on the big prize and you can never rule the Rebels out come the All-Ireland series.