Analysis: Cork hurlers know Limerick will be the real test

SO Cork got their expected win over Offaly in the Allianz National Hurling League at Birr.

It was a game where if they won well people would say ‘it was only Offaly’. They are fairly poor and are a side that Cork should be beating as well as they did

It will probably be the easiest day out the Cork defence will have all year as they were never really threatened and by half-time, it was well and truly over as a contest.

Cork are still experimenting a little at this stage of the league, but it mattered little as they were in control from start to finish.

There were six changes to the side that beat Clare with Mark Keane making his league debut. Daire O’Leary was due to start but was out due to injury.

Two of the other changes were also forced through injury; Sean Twomey and Alan Cadogan were not fit to take part, but it was interesting that none of the others who made way in the changes made, (Ger Millerick, Rob Downey, Ciaran Joyce, and Shane Barrett), were included in the match-day squad.

DEPTH

Add in the fact that Jack O’Connor and Patrick Horgan haven’t started either league game one could ask the question — are we starting to see a stronger Cork squad than we have had for some time?

The recent successes at underage might and U20 level, and let’s not forget Cork were in two U21 finals in recent years as well, might just be starting to pay off as young, hungry talent is making its way into the senior ranks.

Offaly's Joey Keenaghan and Conor Lehane of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Time will tell on that and ultimately all Cork fans want is to see Liam back on Leeside come the end of the championship. League results will matter little no matter what happens in the championship.

The main talking point was the inclusion of Keane at full-forward. Having opted not to return to Australia, and then choosing hurling over football, it was always going to be interesting to see how the Ballygiblin player fared.

He was outstanding for his club all through their run to the All-Ireland junior club final, just losing out in the final to Mooncoin a mere week ago.

He had a relatively quiet first half, although he did play a part in one of Cork’s goals, his initial shot being saved led to Shane Kingston’s goal and he had one wide as well.

In the second half he moved out to the half-forward line and he seemed more comfortable and he raised the white flag after 57 minutes.

No doubt he will have been delighted with that, but it made the score 3-20 to 0-13 and Offaly were a beaten side by then,

Five minutes in, the writing was on the wall for the home side as Cork had netted two goals at that point and were going for the jugular.

That theme continued all through and there won’t be a huge amount for Kieran Kingston to learn from this one.

Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

What will please the Cork manager though was the intensity that his side played with and how they kept putting Offaly under pressure right to the end. Even in the final few minutes when they were well ahead they kept up the pressure and it led to their fourth goal with five minutes to go,

The only thing a dominant defence will be annoyed about is the goal they conceded. It came from a mistake and they won’t be happy about that as it was an unnecessary one, coming from a slip in concentration.

So Cork will be happy to take the points but they will also be well aware that there won’t be any challenge as easy as this for the rest of their campaign.

Job done against a poor Offaly side and one that is staring down relegation at this point.