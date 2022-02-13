UCC camogie team lift the Meagher Cup for the first time

UCC 1-9 UCD 0-8

A huge boost for camogie in UCC as they captured the Meagher Cup for the first time in their history after they defeated UCD in a nail-biting contest in WIT.

The final featuring UCC's second team was part of what was a busy Ashbourne weekend of games.

With their first team crashing out of the Ashbourne Cup at semi-final stage on Wednesday last in a game that went to extra-time against DCU the spotlight was firmly on the second team and they didn’t let the College down.

With the competition split over two days the Meagher Cup final took centre-stage on Saturday and followers weren’t disappointed as the sides served up a brilliant joust that went right down to the wire.

In the end with UCC hanging onto a one-point lead, a goal from Emma Cooney on 60 minutes gave them breathing space to close this out.

Conditions were tough as one has come to expect in winter colleges camogie and underfoot it was sticky, despite the good weather lately, so the players had to battle for every ball.

A crosswind made it more difficult and it slightly favoured UCC in the opening half.

However, UCD who made the better start with two points inside the opening five minutes from Saoirse O’Brien and Rachel Burke.

UCC settled into the game and putting pressure on the UCD defence drew frees and with Kate O'Shea on target with two they were on level terms inside 10 minutes.

UCD edged back in front with a Louise O’Shea free and with UCD applying a lot of pressure on the UCC defence they won a penalty but a superb save from Sarah Ahern denied Jessica Maxwell and boosted by this, UCC began to gain control.

Emma Cooney pointed to tie the sides up again but digging deep the College gained the upper hand and added three points to their tally, two from the accuracy of Kate O’Shea from frees, and one from Emma Cooney. They opened up a 0-6 to 0-3 lead. Significant against the breeze.

UCD finished th4e half stronger with points from Sinead Lanigan and Louise O’ Shea and at the halftime whistle UCC held a narrow 0-6 to 0-5 lead.

On the resumption UCC had their lead back to three points inside three minutes of the throw in with two quick fires points from substitute Julie Brennan, again UCD responded with a Sarah Fenlon point.

With both defences holding firm under enormous pressure we had to wait eleven minutes for the next score as solid defending held forwards on both sides at bay and a vital save from Sarah Ahern ensured UCC didn’t fall into arrears as she denied Louise O’ Shea with a point-blank save.

Kate O’Shea and Jessica Maxwell exchanged points as UCC held their advantage and again Sarah Ahern kept a clean sheet as she denied Rachel Burke reacting fast off her line in one on one situation at the expense of a 45 which UCD duly converted to narrow the deficit to a point.

As the pressure mounted UCC found an extra gear battling hard to hold possession and get the ball away from the danger zone.

With time almost up Emma Cooney finished to the net for a goal that gave UCC breathing space and in the two minutes added time they defended strongly to take the title with Ciara O’Connor named Player of the Competition following a superb display.

UCC captain Sarah Ahern is presented with the Meagher Cup by Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin with chairperson of the CCOA Michelle Molloy.

Scorers for UCC: K O Shea 0-5 (0-4 f), E Cooney 1-2, J Brennan 0-2.

UCD: L O Shea 0-2 (0-1 f), J Maxwell 0-2, S O'Brien, R Burke, S Lanigan, S Fenlon 0-1 each.

UCC: S Ahern; R Millett, R Parker, A Kirwin; E Olden, M Butler, C O'Connor; K O'Shea, N Olden; J Daly, N O’ Regan, E Phelan; L Cambridge E Coomey, E Regan.

Subs: J Brennan for L Cambridge (21), S Tobin for N Olden (50), J O'Keeffe for E Phelan (50).

UCD: C Jones; F Esmond, A Tagney, E Cody; O Cronin, E Herlihy, S O'Brien; C Collins, S O'Sullivan; S Lanighan, L O’ Shea, J Maxwell; R Burke, S Fellow, C Redmond.

Subs: G O Halloran for E Herlihy (inj 12), M Hicks for S O’Sullivan (43).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford).