Statistical breakdown: A look at Cork's win over Offaly

THE match programme for Sunday’s Allianz HL Division 1 Group A clash between Offaly and Cork featured a piece compiled by Patrick Donegan which looked at the previous league games between the counties.

The first scheduled meeting was in the 1927-28 campaign but, after the Offaly bus broke down on the way to Cork, it was never rescheduled and so it took until 1970-71 for the counties to do battle in the league.

While the gap before Sunday’s tie wasn’t as long – a 1-24 to 1-18 win for Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn in 2014 the previous encounter – the intervening period has seen Offaly slide down the standings, to the point where, before this year, they were operating in the third-tier Christy Ring Cup.

Having won that in 2021, they will hope to be competitive in the Joe McDonagh Cup this coming year but it’s likely that they will be going in on the back of a testing league campaign. It could stand to them, but it’s important that they do not allow it to demoralise them.

Of course, none of that was of any concern to Cork, who showed an admirable ruthlessness in attacking their hosts from the off, generating goals in the second, third and 12th minutes and ultimately leading to a 19-point victory, making it two from two in the league.

The next outing, away to All-Ireland champions Limerick – no doubt frustrated after starting off with two defeats – will be far tougher than the wins against Clare or Offaly but Cork will go into that game in confident mood.

Cork’s tally of 29 scores – 4-25 – came from 45 scoring chances, with five wides in the first half and 10 in the second; there was just one shot left short, a Conor Lehane first-half effort, but none against the wind after half-time. In contrast, Offaly put three into the hand of Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins in that first half. They had 1-15 from 31 scoring chances.

RESTARTS

Of 28 puck-outs, Collins went long 13 times but Cork only won six of these. Apart from the two that trickled out for sideline cuts, these are often pot-luck of course: if the ball isn’t claimed cleanly, then it’s a case of who claims it from the ruck.

Five of the six wins came in the second half, against the wind, with two of these going to Mark Keane, who was more influential at right half-forward after playing at full-forward in the first half. The Ballygiblin man also intercepted an Offaly puckout in the second half and it was a notable feature throughout that the Cork attackers were alert to the possibility of turnovers close to the Faithful County’s goal.

The second of Keane’s wins from a Cork puck-out led to Luke Meade’s point, while Keane was involved in both moves that almost led to goals for Conor Cahalane.

In the 42nd minute, the St Finbarr’s man had a shot come back off the crossbar following a Darragh Fitzgibbon delivery while just before the hour mark he was unlucky not to bat home when Shane Kingston centred after a great diagonal ball from Keane.

Kingston finished with 2-8, exemplifying the eye for goal that remains strong within the team after last year, while Fitzgibbon also netted and he was in superb form throughout. His early goal came after Collins picked him out perfectly with a long pass but there was still plenty to do and he cut a swathe through the Offaly defence.

In the first half, the Charleville man was fouled for a free that Mark Coleman converted and he linked with Robbie O’Flynn to set Kingston up for a point. In the second period, he had two points, one after an interception and the other following a puck-out win while he played a one-two for Keane’s point. Tim O’Mahony was also in the kind of form that should bode well for the year ahead.

Obviously, there is a note of caution in the fact that it was a game Cork were expected to win in a straightforward manner and did so; some of the over-playing at the back – with an Offaly goal almost resulting early in the second half but for a Coleman clearance off the line – probably fed into that.

The bottom line is that Cork had a job to do and did it without fuss. That’s not something which should be taken for granted.