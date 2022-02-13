UCC Demons get back to winning ways but coach Danny O'Mahony not too happy with the performance against Killarney

UCC Demons 96

Scott’s Lakers Killarney 86

UCC DEMONS were made battle to the wire before overcoming Scott’s Lakers Killarney in the Men’s Division One National League at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday afternoon.

This wasn’t a vintage Demons performance but coach Danny O’Mahony was relatively happy with the result.

“We have no divine right to wipe every team we play and to be honest I thought the Lakers were a very good side with an excellent American,"

O’Mahony said.

The Cork club lost their unbeaten record to IT Carlow in a midweek game but coach O’Mahony is adamant his side remain on track to finish the season in style.

“The lads won the cup and were probably on a high so the bottom line for us is now to get our act together for the closing weeks and our double header against UL Eagles next weekend will be crucial,” added O’Mahony.

Demons had a dreadful start and with the Lakers American Godwin Boahen shooting the lights out they soon trailed by 11 points.

Kyle Hosford, UCC Demons, David Gleeson, Scotts Lakers Killarney.

A time out was needed to steady the Demons ship and with Mathew McCarthy was given the task of shutting down Boahen he did a fine job despite the American finishing with a game high of 37 points.

Trailing 27-14 entering the second quarter Demons needed to get their act together and inspired by their Danish forward Toby Christensen they played their best basket of the quarter in this period.

Midway through the quarter the sides were level and with Kyle Hosford forced off with a leg injury Demons still showed class to outscore their Kerry opponents 36-14 that saw them lead at the break 50-41.

Credit to the Lakers they refused to wilt and with Senan O’Leary draining down consecutive three pointers it helped reduce Demons deficit to four points entering the final quarter.

Tobias Christensen, UCC Demons, Godwin Boahen and Jamie O'Sullivan, Scotts Lakers Killarney.

Coming down the stretch both sides went for the jugular but with Christensen and Tala Thiam Fam consistently draining crucial baskets Demons stayed in control.

The Kerry side to their credit have a superb American in Boahen and with three Bosmans in their squad they are now a far better side than the one witnessed in the early months of this season.

Top Scorers for UCC Demons: T Christensen 36, T Fam 23, R Murphy 10.

Scott’s Lakers Killarney: G Boahen 37, E Grodov 13, S O’Leary 11.

UCC Demons: S Manovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, D Lehane, T Thiam Fam, K Hosford, M McCarthy, C Looney, C Ryan, K Moynihan, T Christensen.

Scott’s Lakers Killarney: D Gleeson, J O’Leary, J O’Sullivan, P Clarke, F Grudev, M Denic, M Doahen, M Saravia.

Referees: D Dooley (Portlaoise), G Daly (Cork).