Singleton's SuperValu Brunell struggle to find their form, but do enough on defence to win

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 71

Trinity Meteors 65

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell eventually saw off the stringent challenge of Trinity Meteors to secure maximum points in the Women’s Super League at the Parochial Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The ‘Nellies’ weren’t at their best and were lucky that Edel Thornton and Simone O’Shea showed true resilience in defence coming down the stretch that eventually helped get team over the line.

For the Brunell coach Timmy O’Halloran it was a test of his team's character.

“We didn’t play to our best form but look some days you get days like this and in the end the result is all that matters.

“We need more of our Irish players to knock down some shots as we are not getting enough points on the board in that department but look we will take the positives for now," O’Halloran said.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell's Shannon Ryan under pressure from Trinity Meteors A'Lexxus Davis and Niamh Kenny during the Women's Super League at the Parochial hall. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Brunell got off to a reasonable start with Shannon Ryan making her presence felt at the post as they raced into a 7-2 lead in the second minute.

The Dublin side who have struggled all season were struggling to match the pace of Brunell but some poor defending by the home side allowed them stay within striking distance.

Midway through the quarter Brunell commanded a five point lead but they were struggling with their defensive duties.

As the quarter matured Meteors grew in confidence and with 1.54 remaining the deficit was reduced to three points.

In the closing minutes Brunell self- destructed and credit to Meteors they kept battling and a late Dayna Finn basket tied the game at 19 points each.

On the restart the Brunell coach went without his two Americans which was rather strange with the game so close.

A Sarah Kenny basket edged Meteors ahead for the first time in the 12th minute as Brunell looked a disorganised outfit in the manner they were playing at both ends of the court.

Eventually, the Brunell coaching staff realised they were in a game in the 14th minute when they restored the starting five when trailing 31-26.

This was a very poor first half performance from Brunell as they lacked urgency against a very average side who commanded a 33-30 lead with 1.24 remaining to the interval.

The home side did manage to score one basket before the break but they trailed by the minimum at the break 33-32.

On the restart, Brunell didn’t go with their strongest five but with Edel Thornton driving her team forward with some crucial interceptions they soon took control as they commanded a 47-37 lead entering the final quarter.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell's coach Tim O'Halloran gives instructions against Trinity Meteors during the Women's Super League at the Parochial hall. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Coming down the stretch Sarah Kenny found her touch and when she nailed a three pointer with 2.07 remaining the lead was reduced to two points 59-57.

Katie Walsh then stepped up with a monstrous three and with Meteors in foul trouble Brunell closed the game out with some late free throws.

Top Scorers for Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: E Thornton 19, K Murray 18, S Murray 16.

Trinity Meteors: D Alexxus 25, S Kenny 15, D Finn 13.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell: M Finnegan, S Ryan, L Homan, A Braham, K Sexton, E Thornton, S O’Shea, A Macheta, K Murray, K Walsh, L Crean-Hickey, S O’Reilly.

Trinity Meteors: A Davis, S Keane, A Macmiga, R Rice, M Nickerson, D Finn, R O’Keeffe, M Ryan, S Kenny, G Anderlini, N Kenny, R Hynes D Alexxus.

Referees: C O’Mahony (Tralee), E O’Neill (Killarney).