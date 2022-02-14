Kieran Kingston: Cork hurlers focusing on strength in depth

CORK manager Kieran Kingston was pleased with how the competition for places in his squad meant that he and his management could make changes from the opening-round win over Clare with little or no drop in quality.

The Rebels had six changes from the starting 15 that saw off the Banner, while four of the subs introduced against Offaly had not been involved in the opening game. Given that the league and championship revolve around tight schedules, Kingston knows the value of having options.

“The importance of the panel is crucial in the league because you’re going from game to game,” he said.

“You’re also in the middle of a college campaign – though, with UCC out now, we’ve more lads coming back to us – but that’s important in terms of building a panel.

“The championship again is a very tight schedule and you need a panel of players. If a fella gets a niggle in the first round of the championship, he could miss two games so it’s important that you have a number of players that you can trust and will put in a shift for the group.

“That’s what we’re trying to build.”

Cork’s tally of 4-25 came on the back of a total of 2-30 in the opening game and there was willingness from the attackers to defend from the front, forcing turnovers close to the Offaly goal.

“I was happy with every fella that put a shift in today,” he said.

“The fellas that didn’t will be reviewed during the week and we’ll see how we can improve!

We’re very much trying to build the character of this group that, every time you go on the field, every time you play with Cork, the minimum we expect is a shift.

“We expect a performance and let the result take care of itself. We got off to a great start and I thought that our forwards worked really hard for the first 15, 20 minutes.

“Then, for the last 12, 15 minutes leading up to half-time, we took our foot off the pedal a little bit and got complacent and that was disappointing. “We picked it up again in the second and I felt that, overall, the forwards did work hard.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston shakes hands with Offaly manager Michael Fennelly. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

“We did make some mistakes leading to scores. If you look at the Offaly goal in the second half, I wouldn’t blame Tommy [O’Connell] – it was just the pitch and the way the ball bounced.

“We did make some poor decisions and there was some bad handling but they’re things you have to work on. It’s the second week of February, the second game and it’s good that we have them to work on.”

REMATCH

Next up is a trip to face Limerick in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday week in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final. Cork failed to beat the Shannonsiders in three games in 2021 while John Kiely’s team have begun the league with two losses and so will be keen to get points on the board.

“We haven’t even thought beyond today,” Kingston said.

“We’ll start reviewing this game in the next couple of days and then planning for the next one.

“There’ll be a lot of tired legs after today because that pitch was really heavy. We know what a massive challenge it is going up to the Gaelic Grounds any time.

“Today was a huge challenge coming up to Birr and the Gaelic Grounds will be a bigger challenge again.”