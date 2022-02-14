Colin Healy and Cork City are now under pressure to get promoted

UNLIKE last season, there is real pressure on the Cork City players to gain promotion from the First Division this campaign.

City supporters were very understanding last year and tolerated the fact that the reason the team didn’t challenge at the top was due to the lack of experience in the side and that the team were very much a work in progress.

However, this is Cork City and although the fans were compassionate to last year’s circumstances, I don’t believe they would be willing to accept another season like last that. And nor should they.

Before the start of last season, I wasn’t convinced that City had the squad capable of competing with teams like Shelbourne and Galway United but I have different expectations of this City squad this year. Colin Healy has made some shrewd signings in the off-season.

I’ve referenced Ally Gilchrist in the past as one of City’s most impressive captures and although his pre-season has been disrupted by injury, once fit, he will be a real asset for City. He’s exactly the type of player City missed in defence last season.

Ally Gilchrist seen here celebrating with the league trophy will be a key player for Cork City this season. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Teams need to have a centre-back that is going to win everything in the air and one that isn’t afraid to let strikers know that they are in for a physical game.

Gilchrist will do that and I believe he and Cian Coleman will complement one another.

The return of Kevin O’Connor was another excellent piece of business by the club. O’Connor knows the club and knows what is expected of City players.

The former Preston North End player was a key player in Shels’ title-winning campaign last year.

He looked back to his best with the Dublin side and although in the past he has expressed his desire to play in midfield, O’Connor seems to have accepted that his best position is left-back, a position City did struggle at last year.

O’Connor is also a leader in the dressing room and although he is still only 26-years-old, he will be a role model for the younger players.

The goalkeeping position is one that will be interesting. Judging from pre-season, it appears that David Harrington will be first-choice for City’s opening game against Bray Wanderers.

CONFIDENCE

Harrington was excellent towards the end of last season but that was when there was little pressure on him and results were immaterial. Now, all eyes will be on the keeper and it will be interesting to see how he responds should he face criticism.

Harrington is a confident player, who has all the attributes to be a top keeper. If he were to make an error in a game, how he responds to that will be the making of him as a keeper. Will he be able to handle criticism?

I hope so, as he could be another key player in City promotion challenge.

Unfortunately for City, they will be without Gordon Walker for the majority of the season after the defender suffered a broken leg in last week’s friendly defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Walker was one of the standout players for City last season and will be a loss but Josh Honohan is more than capable of filling the void left by Walker.

Honohan has been troubled with injuries himself and if the 20-year-old can remain injury-free, he has the potential to be one of the best defenders in the division.

A lot of pressure will be on Cian Murphy as well. The striker was unknown to most teams last season but will be a marked man this campaign.

Opposition teams will be cautious that Murphy will need to be monitored, meaning the 21-year-old will have to adjust to the fact that defenders might try and disrupt him during games.

This could be defenders mouthing in Murphy’s ear throughout the game or off-the-ball antics, such as pinching him, standing on his toes, anything they can to throw him off his game. Murphy has to be capable of dealing with this and not getting distracted.

Having the supporters back in Turner’s Cross should benefit City.

The players responded to having some fans back in the ground in the latter part of last season.

I’m sure there will be a large support in City’s first home game against Galway United and the players have to get off to a winning start to ensure that the fans return to the Cross because the supporters have an important role to play in City returning back to the top-flight.