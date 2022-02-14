Cork boxer Steven Cairns learning from some of the world's best

SEVEN-TIME national champion Steven Cairns has inked a new deal with international boxing and media company, Probellum in the hope of accelerating his quest towards global fame.

The Cork native became the first Irish man to solidify himself as an official member of the Probellum team while he continues to hone his craft in England under the watchful eye of British boxing giant, David Coldwell.

“In the last couple of months being here in the UK, I feel like I’m coming on leaps and bounds as a fighter,” Cairns said.

“I’m constantly developing and I’m firmly focused on my performance in my next fight.”

The 19-year-old has had a speedy start to his professional career, currently boasting a 2-0 record after his most recent knockout victory over Hungarian Szilvester Atjai in Germany.

Cairns joins a prestigious list of elite-level boxers including nine-time major world title champion, Nonito Donaire with an organisation in Probellum that is rapidly expanding with the aim of revolutionising the boxing media world.

This is the kind of opportunity that I have been working towards my whole life. I know that getting this support and platform with Probellum is just the next step in my career.”

Cairns has garnered the attention of many high-level sponsors and platforms following his mature performance in Dusseldorf last November, finishing the fight midway through the first round.

His first professional knockout began to create waves throughout boxing circles with a decision and an announcement like his signing with Probellum close to inevitable.

The deal itself provides a co-operative sponsorship network for Cairns as well as the other Probellum boxers, aiming to put “the athlete first, with an emphasis on storytelling, brand building and overall trust.”

ELITE

Cairns has become fully encompassed by the best boxers in the business through his work with David Coldwell, pictured regularly in the gym with talents like Tony Bellew and Jordan Gill.

“Training has been amazing for me. I’m regularly working alongside top boxers who are reigning world champions or competing for European titles.

“I’m making sure to soak it all up and to continue enjoying myself from day to day.”

Cairns’ next opponent is yet to be revealed, however his new deal now opens the door to an already stacked selection of athletes currently working with Probellum.