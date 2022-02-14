Cobh kitman Ken Hennessy willing to go that ‘extra mile’ for Ramblers

EVERY club should be privileged to have one and although we don’t always realise or appreciate the work they do, having a kitman can be one of the most important roles in a club.

Recently I caught up with Ken Hennessy, a former international FIFA assistant referee, here he tells us about his role as kitman with Cobh Rambler’s and how he is enjoying it so much.

“I’m in the role since last May and although it was my first time as kitman I’ve really taken to the role and I’m really enjoying it,” said Hennessy.

The Youghal man played the game with local clubs Youghal and Gortroe but decided to follow in his dad's footsteps and take up refereeing in 2002. He enjoyed a great career officiating at the FAI Cup final along with a Champions League group stage game.

All great experiences that led him to still be involved in the game today.

Paul O'Sullivan, Glanmire, Dave Coleman, Youghal, Keith Callanan, Carrigaline and Ken Hennessy, Youghal, enjoying an Irish Soccer Referees awards presentation. Picture: David Keane.

“I didn't really have much of a playing career. I played all my football up to youths and played a couple of seasons junior with Youghal Utd and Gortroe AFC, however, I started refereeing in 2002.

"And as I was in the army at the time and friendly with Eddie Foley and I suppose I just said I would give it a go.

"I absolutely loved it. My very first game was College Corinthians v Douglas Hall in the MSL Junior First Division.

"In 2004 I went on the School of Excellence for refereeing in Dublin. In 2006 I was invited onto the League of Ireland Referees Panel under the guidance of Pat Kelly.

"Both Pat and Eddie along with Alan Kelly and Anthony Buttimer were a huge influence in my career. In 2008 I was promoted to the FIFA International Assistant Referees Panel was Assistant referee to Anthony Buttimer in the FAI Cup Final between Bohemian FC and Derry City.

In 2010 I was assistant ref to Alan Kelly in the Champions League Group Stages, Cluj against Basel, and that was what all match officials try and do.

"In 2016 I decided to retire from all levels of refereeing and then did some coaching with Youghal United.

"In 2018, where I was assistant manager to Anthony Kelly and we won the MSL Junior Second Division. The following season I took over as manager of the senior team with Derek Murphy and we were joint top of the Senior Second Division at the time of when Covid came upon us all.

"I then decided to take a bit of a break from football but that didn’t last long as Shane Kavanagh asked me to come on board as the first team Covid officer at Cobh. And that is where I ended up in my new role.

“I was offered the role of kitman while still carrying on as the Covid officer. So I’m really enjoying it and it’s a pleasure to be around all the players and coaches.

My main role would be to make sure we have all the proper kit ready for the players on matchday.

"So our preparation begins really on a Monday getting ready for the weekend's game ahead.

"You would have a generally good idea as to what you're wearing. For away games, I would have two kits complete and bring all three goalkeeper colours.

“I also must make sure that I have the correct colour tape for their socks, have spare shin-guards and also have some spare studs.

"Some players will have certain food and drink so we make sure that’s there for them. It's really just to make sure they have everything they need.

ORGANISED

"We try to make it as comfortable as possible for them. On matchday, I’m usually at the ground at least three hours before kick-off.

"I like to have everything in place at least an hour before the coaches and players arrive.

“I don’t like rushing to get stuff done.

For an away game I usually start to load the kit van on a Wednesday and finalise it all on a Thursday, so I’m good to leave at 10am on a Friday.”

Manager Darren Murphy spoke of the importance of Ken’s role.

“Every club needs a Ken Hennessy in it and we are lucky enough to have him with us,” said Murphy.

"He drives professionalism and always has everything covered. We think he has a twin, only thing that makes sense as he gets so much done. Outside of the kit and organisation Ken is a great guy and always goes the extra mile for you.”