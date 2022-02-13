Cork v Meath: Talking points from the league opener

1. Erika O'Shea:

While Cork may have lost there was plenty to be happy about at the end of the 60 minutes of play.

The emergence of O'Shea as a top-class defender continues and again she put in another outstanding performance against the All-Ireland champions.

She has the difficult task of marking Vikki Wall, a powerhouse of a player and one that Meath will be relying on heavily in the latter stages of the league and the championship.

O'Shea was given the tough task of marking Wall and such was her dominance that you would hardly have known the Meath star was on the pitch.

Having burst onto the scene just two seasons ago every time you see her in the red jersey Erika gets better and better.

She is still a very young player and will continue to improve in the coming seasons before she peaks, but Cork have unearthed a gem and one that is going on to star for years to come.

The only issue that may arise is that Erika is sure to get offers to head to Australia and play there in the coming years and she has already indicated she would love to do that. But for now, fans of Cork know they have a top-class defender with plenty of years ahead of her in the Rebel red.

Read More Plenty of positives for Cork despite loss to Meath

2. Missing players:

Add in others like Eimear Meaney and Laura Fitzgerald and they all would have made a difference against Meath. Add to that the injured Eimear Scally was also marked absent and Cork manager Shane Ronayne will look back happy on their overall performance, knowing what is to be added to the squad in the coming weeks.

3. Early days:

This was new manager Ronayne's first official game in charge of Cork and it's going to take the players a bit of time to get used to the way he wants to play.

Every manager has their own style and expectations from those that cross the white line. Ronayne is no different in that regard and it will take a little bit of time for them to get used to the way he wants to play.