Plenty of positives for Cork despite loss to Meath

Meath 2-7 Cork 1-8

A losing start for new manager Shane Ronayne as Cork fell just short against the All-Ireland champions in the opening round of the Lidl Ladies NFL at Páirc Tailteann.

But there were plenty of positives for Ronayne and the players to take from this encounter, with a number impressing all through.

Laura O'Mahony showed Cork have another defender to add to their top-class ones. Sarah Leahy, returning from injury, is another who can be happy with her afternoon's work. Marie Ambrose, probably one of the unluckiest players ever with injuries, also showed she is back to her best.

Up front Katie Quirke and Sadhbh O'Leary were a handful and they were backed up by the likes of Emma Cleary and Daire Kiely.

The constant switching of wings by Cleary and Kiely confused the Meath defence at times as they drove forward at pace.

But he will also know there is plenty to work on ahead of their clash with Dublin at Croke Park next weekend.

The blustery wind made it difficult for both sides to play any decent football and add in heavy showers to make it even harder.

Meath had the advantage of the elements in the first half and it was no great surprise when they took the lead just two minutes in when Stacey Grimes pointed from a free.

From the restart, they regained possession with Orlagh Lally getting their second.

Cork worked their way into the game and Orla Finn got them off the mark from a free before they were unlucky not to raise a green flag.

A run from Sadhbh O'Leary put Katie Quirke in and she burst past several defenders only for a last-ditch block to deny her,

Grimes raised another white flag from a free before Meath had their first goal chance. Emma White found herself one-on-one with Cork defender Marie Ambrose, and a diving block from her denied the All-Ireland champions their opening goal of the league.

That was the last score before the water break which, for now, are continuing in ladies football, but likely to go in April.

Laura O'Mahony had the sides level at 0-3 apiece before another Grimes free restored the home side's advantage.

Finn had another goal opportunity for Cork, but her effort was saved superbly by Monica McGuirk.

Niamh O'Sullivan made it a two-point game before Quirke got Cork's fourth point.

Grimes was on target from another free and just before half-time Cork were dealt a blow when Orla Finn was sin-binned for what referee Brendan Rice harshly deemed a high tackle.

This meant Cork were going to have to play more than nine minutes of the second-half a player down as they trailed 0-4 to 0-6 at half-time.

Grimes got the first score after the resumption, with Quirke replying, the only scores before Finn returned.

Just after she did Cork were in front for the first time when Quirke played Emma Cleary for the opening green flag, but the lead didn't last long.

Straight from the restart Meath worked the ball down the pitch and were awarded a free, which Lally took quickly.

It caught out the Cork defence and Emma Duggan gave Martina O'Brien no chance of saving, to make it 1-7 to 1-5. Cork had barely recovered from that when they were dealt another blow when Lally got Meath's second goal, after a sweeping team move, to make it 2-7 to 1-5 at the water break.

Finn pulled a point back for Cork, with Rachel Leahy and Ciara McCarthy also raising white flags to put only two between the sides with four minutes to go.

Despite their best efforts, Cork couldn't close the gap as the All-Ireland champions start their league campaign with a win and the Rebels now head to Dublin for another difficult tie next Saturday.

Scorers for Meath: S Grimes 0-5 f O Lally 1-1, E Duggan 1-0, N O'Sullivan 0-1.

Cork: E Cleary 1-0, K Quirke 0-3 (0-1 f), O Finn 0-2 f, L O'Mahony, R Leahy, C McCarthy 0-1 each.

MEATH: M McGuirk; K Newe, M K Lynch, O Duff; S Ennis, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E White, E Duggan; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: A Leahy for E White (37), C Smyth for S Ennis, O Byrne for M O'Shaughnessy (both 54).

CORK: M O’Brien; M Ambrose, S Leahy, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, Á O’Sullivan, D Kiely; S O’Leary, K Quirke, O Finn.

Subs: L Coppinger for A O'Sullivan, R Leahy for D Kiely (both 37), R Phelan for S Leahy (45), C Moore for M O'Brien (46 inj), A O'Mahony for S Kelly (48), C McCarthy for S O'Leary (52), A Kelleher for M Ambrose, E Kiely for A Hutchings (both 58).

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down).