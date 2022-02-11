UCC reach Freshers football final, but MTU Cork fall agonisingly short

THERE was joy for UCC Freshers and Cork's UL Sigerson Cup contingent but heartache for MTU Cork Campus after an eventful night in third-level colleges football.

UCC qualified to meet DCU in the final of the Freshers championship following a 2-9 to 0-10 win over Ulster University.

But, MTU's courageous bid to make it an all-Cork final came up agonisingly short, losing by 1-11 to 0-13 to DCU after extra-time.

The Cork students led by a point approaching the ninth minute of injury-time in normal time, when the Dublin side levelled.

MTU got their noses in front again at half-time in extra-time, leading by a point, but DCU came back again to snatch victory by the minimum margin.

The decider goes ahead in Carlow on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Sean Powter (Douglas) and Gearoid O'Donovan (Newcestown), a Cork U20 All-Ireland winner in 2019, helped UL reach the Sigerson Cup final for the first time since 1997.

They defeated DCU by 0-14 to 0-11 with Mallow's Sean McDonnell, a Cork U20 last year, making a cameo appearance near the end.

The Limerick students meet NUIG in the final also in Carlow on Wednesday after the Galway side survived a battle against MTU Kerry, winning by 0-18 to 0-15 after extra-time.

MTU Kerry came from five points down to force additional time with an equaliser four minutes into injury-time.

And they also reeled in NUIG during extra-time, restoring parity at 0-15 apiece after being three points adrift.

But, it all went pear-shaped after that as the Kerry team finished with only 12 players following a spate of cards.