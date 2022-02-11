Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 09:20

UCC reach Freshers football final, but MTU Cork fall agonisingly short

Sean Powter helped UL qualify for the Sigerson Cup decider in a team which also had Gearoid O'Donovan from Newcestown
10 February 2022; Seán Powter of UL celebrates during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and University of Limerick at Dr Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

THERE was joy for UCC Freshers and Cork's UL Sigerson Cup contingent but heartache for MTU Cork Campus after an eventful night in third-level colleges football.

UCC qualified to meet DCU in the final of the Freshers championship following a 2-9 to 0-10 win over Ulster University.

But, MTU's courageous bid to make it an all-Cork final came up agonisingly short, losing by 1-11 to 0-13 to DCU after extra-time.

The Cork students led by a point approaching the ninth minute of injury-time in normal time, when the Dublin side levelled.

MTU got their noses in front again at half-time in extra-time, leading by a point, but DCU came back again to snatch victory by the minimum margin.

The decider goes ahead in Carlow on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Sean Powter (Douglas) and Gearoid O'Donovan (Newcestown), a Cork U20 All-Ireland winner in 2019, helped UL reach the Sigerson Cup final for the first time since 1997.

They defeated DCU by 0-14 to 0-11 with Mallow's Sean McDonnell, a Cork U20 last year, making a cameo appearance near the end.

The Limerick students meet NUIG in the final also in Carlow on Wednesday after the Galway side survived a battle against MTU Kerry, winning by 0-18 to 0-15 after extra-time.

MTU Kerry came from five points down to force additional time with an equaliser four minutes into injury-time.

And they also reeled in NUIG during extra-time, restoring parity at 0-15 apiece after being three points adrift.

But, it all went pear-shaped after that as the Kerry team finished with only 12 players following a spate of cards.

